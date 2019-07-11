New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Mode to be Revealed Tomorrow

With this year’s Call of Duty installment just a little over three months away, fans are gearing up to dive back into the world of Modern Warfare. Infinity Ward is promising some rather big things for the upcoming entry in the long running series, including changes to animations and ensuring weapons feel authentic, and that the title is indeed meant to make players feel uncomfortable and question their morality. Sounds like a fun time, right? When players aren’t taking to the gripping campaign, the multiplayer modes will also be available, one of which is going to be shown off very soon.

Infinity Ward recently took to Twitter to reveal that they will be showing off a brand new multiplayer mode tomorrow, July 11th. To help them with the big reveal, four well-known names on Twitch and in the Call of Duty esports scene will be streaming the new 2v2 mode. CouRageJD, LEGIQN, Syndicate, and TeeP will all be streaming Gunfight, the new 2v2 multiplayer mode, live from the Infinity Ward studio and there will also be some other announcements made.

We’re excited to announce that @LEGIQN, @ProSyndicate, @TylerTeeP, and @CouRageJD will be streaming live from the studio to debut Gunfight, a new, fast-paced, 2v2 multiplayer mode in #ModernWarfare! Tune in tomorrow at 10am PST! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 10, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare narrative director Taylor Kurosaki recently talked about the upcoming title to The Official PlayStation Magazine and how it is definitely not going to be all sunshine and rainbows. “What does Modern Warfare mean in 2019? It means the battlefield is blurrier than ever,” Kurosaki said. “It means enemies don’t wear uniforms, it means that collateral damage is a real part of the equation. People having to make split-second life-or-death decisions.”

Campaign gameplay director Jacob Minkoff added to this, saying “If we’re going to tell a story about characters finding their line and being pushed past [it], feeling like things are morally grey and they’re uncomfortable with it, then we need to make the player, in gameplay, feel uncomfortable. We’re going to make you question your own morality as a player.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to arrive on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more about the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

