Avalon Hill Teams Up With Wingspan Designer for New Cozy Board Game

Game company Avalon Hill is well known for big tabletop games like Hero Quest and Betrayal at House on the Hill. But despite those heavy RPG and horror juggernauts on their roster, the company has just announced a brand-new cozy board game. Avalon has teamed up with game designer Elizabeth Hargrave, best known for her work on the hit game Wingspan, for its newest board game release. The new game is called Sanibel, and as its Florida island-inspired name suggests, the game aims to capture the joy of collecting shells on the beach.

During a press conference on May 21st, Avalon Hill and Elizabeth Hargrave unveiled their new project, Sanibel. I got a first look at the new game, including the inspiration behind the project and overall gameplay, and it looks like a gently competitive, cozy delight. The first look video in all its beachy glory is now available via the Hasbro Games YouTube account, so you can check it out here:

Sanibel is a tile placement game where players hunt for shells on the beach. The board takes players along the shore, and your goal is to gather the most valuable shells and place them on your board in the ideal formations. The player who earns the most points with their seashell collection wins both the satisfaction of a beautiful seashell collage and also the game itself.

While the gameplay is designed to be meditative and is therefore relatively straightforward, it’s not as simple as it first appears. Different events can wash more shells onto the shore, mixing up the game board and potentially adding new valuables that you’ve already passed up. It sounds like a solid mix of relaxing gameplay that still offers just enough challenge to keep it interesting.

Sanibel doesn’t have an exact release date just yet, but is set to launch in early 2026. It’s designed for 2-4 players and is recommended for ages 10+. It will cost $39.99 at MSRP.