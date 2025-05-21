Betrayal at House on the Hill Reveals New Evil of Pennywise IT Expansion

Avalon Hill’s Betrayal at House on the Hill is one of the most popular tabletop games around, bringing an accessible horror touch to game night. The game launched its 3rd edition in 2022, improving the visuals and increasing the number of Haunts available. Now, Betrayal at House on the Hill is getting even scarier thanks to a newly revealed collab expansion featuring Pennywise from Stephen King’s IT. The new expansion, designed for the 3rd edition, will add new terrifying dimensions to the game when it arrives on August 1st.

Betrayal at House on the Hill originally launched in 2004 and has received several updates since then, bringing it to its current 3rd edition. The popular game challenges players to build the map as they go, drawing tiles to explore the House on the Hill until they trigger the Haunt. Then, gamers enter any number of in-game scenarios based on the circumstances that triggered the Haunt. Because the game’s map and rules are different each time you play, it’s stood the test of time. But that doesn’t mean players aren’t excited to see something new to add even more replayability to Betrayal.

Game pieces for the upcoming Evil of Pennywise IT Expansion for Betrayal at House on the Hill

In a May 21st press conference, the team at Avalon Hill officially revealed the new Betrayal at the Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise expansion for Betrayal at House on the Hill: 3rd Edition. The new expansion will feature horrifying minis of iconic Stephen King characters from IT, naturally including Pennywise himself. It is set to launch on August 1st, giving gamers just enough time to grab the new expansion ahead of their spooky season game night.

What To Expect from Betrayal at the Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise

The expansion is inspired by It: Chapter Two and brings in three unique miniatures, new rooms, and new items and characters. Players will settle into the town of Derry and experience one of five new, unique Haunts featured in the expansion. Gamers could find themselves in the role of It or several other characters from Stephen King’s iconic horror story.

The new expansion’s box alongside the original 3rd edition Betrayal at House on the Hill

The new Betrayal at Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise expansion for Betrayal at House on the Hill: 3rd Edition arrives on August 1st. It costs $24.99 and will be available from Amazon as well as local game stores. The game is suitable for 3-6 players and, with all that scary goodness, is best for players ages 12 and up.

Betrayal at the Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise will be the third full expansion for Betrayal at House on the Hill: 3rd Edition, following The Werewolf’s Journey: Blood on the Moon and Evil Reigns in the Wynter’s Pale: The Yuletide Tale. All expansions require the 3rd edition base game to play and add their own unique flavor to the experience.

Are you excited to see a new IT expansion headed to Betrayal at House on the Hill? If you’re already planning your next game night like I am, let us know in the comments below!