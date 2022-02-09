New Disney Kart Racing Game Announced

A new Disney kart racing video game was announced during today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast. The game specifically is called Disney Speedstorm and it’s set to release later this summer. In a general sense, the title will allow players to choose from a number of iconic Disney characters in the pursuit of racing against one another. And while we still don’t know a whole lot about what the game will have in store, it’s going to release in a rather unique manner.

Disney Speedstorm has been confirmed to arrive later this summer and will notably be a free-to-play title. This means that those looking to race as Mickey Mouse, Jack Sparrow, Mulan, or a number of other Disney characters will be able to do so without spending a dime. In addition, the game has also been confirmed to have cross-play functionality. So if you would like to play Speedstorm on Switch while a friend of yours plays via PC, you’ll still be able to race against one another.

Get set for a high-octane free-to-play Disney and Pixar combat racer when #DisneySpeedstorm races onto #NintendoSwitch this summer with cross-play, split screen, and online multiplayer modes! #NintendoDirect @SpeedstormGame pic.twitter.com/mhEZiSv0FI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

“Get set for a high-octane Disney and Pixar combat racer! From the creators of the Asphalt series comes rip-roaring racing action with a legendary roster of characters and high-speed Disney- and Pixar-inspired racetracks. Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play game with new seasons added regularly, bringing more exciting Disney and Pixar characters, circuits and karts,” says an official description of the game from Nintendo. “Plus, enjoy cross-platform play, as well as split-screen and online multiplayer modes. Disney Speedstorm races onto Nintendo Switch this summer.”

For now, there are still a number of details surrounding Disney Speedstorm that we have left to learn about. For now, all we know with certainty is that the game will end up coming to PC and consoles at some point in summer 2022.

