New Epic Games Store Free Game Is One of the Biggest of All Time

A major game is being given away for free over on Epic Games Store as part of The Game Awards. One of the best things about playing on PC is all of the cheap or free games you can take advantage of. Steam does frequent sales that discount some of the biggest games out there to stupidly low prices. If you’re willing to have multiple game launchers, Epic Games Store also gives out tons of free games regularly. These aren’t just vaporware titles or something uninteresting either, these are often pretty notable games that will probably draw you into the Epic ecosystem. Grand Theft Auto V was one of the games, many moons ago.

Now, Epic Games is giving away another megaton game right this second. Hogwarts Legacy is now available at no extra cost until December 18th. Once you claim it, you own it forever. There’s no real catch to it, either. All you need is an account with Epic Games, which you likely have if you’ve ever played Fortnite. From there, you can simply log into the PC launcher and claim the game. Even if you don’t own a PC, it’s worth claiming. That way if you ever have access to something that can run Epic Games Store, such as the next Xbox if rumors are correct, then you have a free game ready to go!

Hogwarts Legacy Is Free to Own on PC Right Now

Image courtesy of WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest games of all time, despite the fact it came out almost three years ago. The Harry Potter-based RPG was a dream come true for a ton of people who had been wanting a game where they could live out there fantasies of being a student at Hogwarts. Although the gameplay itself wasn’t the most mind blowing thing, it scratched an itch for fans and met expectations. On top of solid reviews, Hogwarts Legacy has gone on to be one of the best selling games of all-time with over 30 million copies sold as of the beginning of 2025.

As such, a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is actively in development. Not much is known about the game and it will likely be a year or two before we get to see it, but it will likely be even bigger and better than the previous game. It’s hard to imagine WB doesn’t invest a lot more money into making the game given the immense success of the first game. If you’ve never played it, this giveaway through Epic Games is the perfect way to experience it. It should make the wait for Hogwarts Legacy 2 much easier.

