Epic Games Store Releases First Free Games of December 2025

The Epic Games Store has today handed out its first free games for December 2025. More so than any other month of the year, December is huge for Epic Store users as it sees free games given out at an incredibly high rate to celebrate the holiday season. This promotion is set to return once again in 2025, but it won’t begin until next week on December 11th. Prior to that time, EGS members can snag two new freebies which will remain available for the next seven days.

Starting today and lasting until the morning of December 11th, The Darkside Detective and The Jackbox Party Pack 4 are completely free on the Epic Games Store. Both of these games happened to originally release in 2017 and together total $40 in savings for EGS users this week. As for The Darkside Detective, it’s a point-and-click adventure game from publisher Akupara Games that centers around a detective trying to solve a confounding mystery. It’s pretty similar to Universe for Sale, which was free on the Epic Store last week. So if you downloaded that game and happened to enjoy it, The Darkside Detective is worth giving a look.

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 is likely the most notable giveaway of the week, though, as it’s widely considered one of the best entries in the Jackbox Party Pack series. This party game franchise receives a new installment each year, but the fourth entry is likely one of the most popular with fans. If you’re looking for a party game to play with friends or family for the holidays this year, The Jackbox Party Pack 4 is a great option and should absolutely be snagged while it’s free.

To learn more about The Darkside Detective and The Jackbox Party Pack 4 to see if they might be of interest to you, you can check out trailers and official descriptions for both games below.

The Darkside Detective

Synopsis: “Grab your trench coat, tune your sixth sense and join the Darkside Division as they investigate the outright bizarre, the downright dangerous and the confusing cases of Twin Lakes. Flesh-hungry tentacles, mafian zombies, and the occasional missing sock are no match for The Darkside Detective.

Where cultists crawl, where demons dwell, where the occult… occults? That’s where you’ll find Detective Francis McQueen, the lead investigator of the criminally underfunded Darkside Division. When evil darkens the doorsteps of Twin Lakes City – hell, even when it just loiters around shop fronts or hangs out in shady alleyways – he’s there, ready to investigate the cases that nobody else will.”

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Synopsis: “The fourth pack in this storied party game franchise features Fibbage 3 and its new game mode, Fibbage: Enough About You; the twisted web game Survive the Internet; the dating contest Monster Seeking Monster; the deranged debate match Bracketeering; and the one-up art game Civic Doodle.”