New Expansion Brings KPop Demon Hunters to Dungeons & Dragons

Since its release in 2025, KPop Demon Hunters has become an instant hit. With a shiny new McDonald’s collab and a sequel movie on the way, the Netflix hit isn’t slowing down any time soon. That means that a KPop Demon Hunters game is all but inevitable, and indeed, quite a few tabletop renditions are headed our way soon. But if you’ve been yearning to truly dig into a KPop Demon Hunters RPG, you may have a while to wait. Unless, of course, you want to play Dungeons & Dragons, KPop Demon Hunters style. Because that project? It’s on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the reasons Dungeons & Dragons has captivated fans for decades is its open-ended potential for creativity. Players and DMs work together to shape the story, whether they’re going full homebrew or working from a pre-written adventure. Alongside official materials, 3rd party supplements have added even more expansive potential to what a D&D campaign can truly be. Now, a new KPop Demon Hunters-inspired supplement brings players a brand-new D&D adventure inspired by the hit Netflix film. It’s already well past fully funded on Kickstarter, which means your K-pop idol dreams are going to come true very soon.

Idols of the Neon Dark Brings KPop Demon Hunters to D&D 5e

Image courtesy of Dan Thut

Idols of the Neon Dark launched on Kickstarter on March 10th. It was fully funded in just 4 minutes and blew past multiple stretch goals before the campaign ended on April 9th. And looking at the game’s description and stunning artwork on Kickstarter, it’s not hard to see why. This 5.5e-compatible RPG delivers a brand-new K-Pop Fantasy roleplay experience that will let players live their KPop Demon Hunters dreams via TTRPG.

The supplement will be over 250 pages long. It introduces a new K-pop-infused setting called Lumenica, plus an 80-page pre-written adventure for gamers to enjoy. It will introduce a new Idol class, plus 14 unique sub-classes and 2 new playable races. Along with the full adventure path, Idols of the Neon Dark will include 20+ One-Shots specifically geared at younger players. So if you have a tiny KPop Demon Hunters fan at home, this might be your ticket to onboarding them to the joys of D&D.

Image courtesy of Dan Thut

If you’re curious about what a KPop Demon Hunters supplement for D&D would look like, you can check out the game’s free playtest PDF to get an idea. The kit includes VTT and printable assets such as character sheets, tokens, and battle maps, plus everything you need to try on a one-shot using the new Idol class. There’s even an intro video to help you get familiar with how the RPG works. It’s well worth taking a look for the artwork alone, which perfectly captures the “KPop Demon Hunters meets D&D” aesthetic.

The Kickstarter campaign officially ended on April 9th, but remains open for late pledges for at least a few more days. Idols of the Neon Dark is well over fully funded, which means the project is set to become a reality. Kickstarter backers will get a first crack at the game, with estimated delivery as early as April 2027. A wider, general release is in the plans, but we don’t yet have specific details on when it will be available.

Are you going to add this new KPop Demon Hunters-inspired RPG to your D&D lineup? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!