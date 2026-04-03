Popular Square Enix RPG Is Officially Getting Its Own TTRPG in 2026

Square Enix has published some of the most iconic RPGs out there. From Final Fantasy to Kingdom Hearts, the developer has given us some of the most intricate stories and engaging RPG systems. And now, a TTRPG based on one of Square Enix’s newer RPG series is getting an English-language release for the first time. The game in question is none other than Octopath Traveler, which first graced the Nintendo Switch in 2018. Since then, we’ve already seen both sequel and prequel games. Now, the Octopath Traveler love continues with the TTRPG’s English release.

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Game Informer recently revealed that the Octopath Traveler TRPG is getting its first-ever English-language release this October. It is being published by Dark Horse, in collaboration with Square Enix. The game was originally released in Japan in 2022 with a rulebook translating the world of Octopath Traveler to a tabletop RPG format. Now, as the series gains popularity in the West, the TTRPG is making its way to English-language audiences as well.

The Octopath Traveler TPRG Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

The first Octopath Traveler came out in 2018 and was the introduction for Square Enix’s now iconic HD-2D art style. The first game was quite popular and received generally favorable reviews from critics and fans alike. So, it’s no surprise that we’ve since seen the release of Octopath Traveler 2 in 2023, and the more recent prequel Octopath Traveler 0, which came out late last year. Clearly, there’s an audience for Square Enix’s latest JRPG, and it’s likely here to stay as another long-running series alongside giants like Final Fantasy. Now, the video games released in English will be joined by the first-ever English translation of the TTRPG based on the games.

The Octopath Traveler TTRPG uses a 2d6-based rules system, similar to games like Barbarians of Lumuria and Traveller. This system is particularly popular with Japanese fantasy RPGs, so it makes sense that it’s utilized here. Its core rulebook features everything players need to create their own adventure in the world of Orsterra. This includes rules to create your own character, along with pre-built characters based on familiar faces from the Octopath Traveler series.

While this is the first time the TTRPG will be released in English, it’s already been tested by Japanese players. And overall, it’s been pretty well received. The game does a nice job of translating the mechanics from the video game into a tabletop RPG format, bringing players engaging tactical combat and interesting character creation options. And the core rulebook’s art style is a nice homage to the 2.5D style that makes the Octopath Traveler video games shine.

Image courtesy of Square Enix and Dark Horse

We don’t yet have an exact release date for the Octopath Traveler TRPG‘s English release. However, we know it’s expected sometime in October 2026. The launch will include the English-language version of the game’s core rulebook, which will retail for $59.99. Dark Horse and Square Enix will no doubt share more details as we get closer to the release. If you enjoy TTRPGs and JRPGs, this will certainly be a new tabletop game to keep an eye on.

Are you excited to see a tabletop version of Octopath Traveler coming to the U.S.? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!