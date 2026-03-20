Upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Expansion Adds a New Horror Setting with a Fresh Take on Vampires

After an unusually quiet start to the year, Wizards of the Coast has finally unveiled its plans for new official Dungeons & Dragons content in 2026. The Season of Horror will bring fans back to one of the game’s few canonical horror settings, Ravenloft. But this isn’t the only new horror content D&D fans are getting in 2026. Alongside official sourcebooks, 3rd party creators have given us some of the best D&D content around. And a new expansion will bring fresh horrors to D&D 5e and 5.5e.

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Tabletop gaming company Wyldwolf Games recently announced its upcoming D&D supplement, Axis Saga: The War of Silence. This new dark fantasy horror sourcebook will be compatible with both the 2014 and 2024 rulesets for D&D 5e. And it will bring players a new adventure setting inspired by the 16th century. Like many 3rd party tabletop projects, Axis Saga will get its start on Kickstarter, with a campaign launching on April 14th.

Axis Saga Brings a New Horror Campaign Setting to Dungeons & Dragons

Image courtesy of Wyldwolf Games

Axis Saga: The World of Silence will offer players a new adventure setting ripe for high-stakes play and complex storytelling. The sourcebook contains everything GMs and players need to know to delve into the haunted world of Axis. Plagued by a Cult of Silence led by a formidable demon, the world of Axis offers the perfect backdrop for your next dark fantasy horror campaign. Along with basic setting details, the sourcebook includes several unique systems to expand your typical D&D play with unique features like Raids, Resonance, and a new take on vampires called The Gift.

Vampires do exist in the official D&D rules, as Strahd proves, but player characters will more frequently be the half-vampire Dhampir race. As someone who’s forever trying to convince my D&D pals to take a dip into Vampire: The Masquerade, I’m always happy to see new options for bringing my vampire cosplay into D&D. And Axis Saga‘s The Gift framework will offer a new take “shaped by temptation, restraint, and agency” that sounds a lot like what I like about Vampire: The Masquerade.

The Gift isn’t the only thing to look forward to in Axis Saga, though. The sourcebook will feature a new playable class, 12 subclasses, and a complete toolkit for GMs that includes NPCs, a regional bestiary, and GM-specific lore. The book features hooks to set a full fledged campagin in Axis, as well as 2 ready-to-play One-Shot adventures for a quick entry to the horror setting.

Image courtesy of Wyldwolf Games

Along with the physical rulebook, Axis Saga will deliver integration with popular VTT tools to help GMs run the campaign of their choice. Wyldwolf Games has come together with a variety of big names in the tabletop gaming space to offer plenty of supplements to bring the world of Axis to life. Partners include Roll20, Dwarven Forge, and Elrtich Foundry, among others.

If Axis Saga: The War of Silence sounds like your kind of D&D setting, stay tuned for the Kickstarter launch on April 14th. At that time, you’ll be able to pledge to secure a copy of this upcoming D&D supplement, and plenty of backer perks yet to be announced.

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