New KPop Demon Hunters Game Revealed (And It Releases This Year)

KPop Demon Hunters has been a phenomenon for Netflix and Sony since its release last year, as it not only brought in millions of views and substantial box office, but also won an array of awards along the way. This year, the franchise is looking to take over the toy aisles and multimedia, and now we’ve got our first look at a new KPop Demon Hunters game that is set to release later this year.

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Earlier this year, Ravensburger revealed it would be releasing a bevy of KPop Demon Hunters-themed puzzles and projects, but now it’s revealed the first KPop Demon Hunters game in its lineup with Labyrinth: KPop Demon Hunters (via ACD Distribution). Labyrinth is a fan favorite family game that has players attempting to find treasures on a shifting maze-like map, and now Rumi, Mira, and Zoey will join in on the fun with a KPop Demon Hunters-themed redesign. The best part is that the game is expected to hit stores in September, so you don’t even need to wait that much longer to jump in.

What Will A KPop Demon Hunters Labyrinth Look Like?

The classic version of Labyrinth features a fantasy theme as players look to make it through a moving maze to get their objective. The goal is to reach the treasures on your cards within the ever-changing walls and pathways of the maze and make it out of the maze before your competitors do, and the game accommodates up to four players.

The key element that makes Labyrinth unique is the changing pathways of the maze, and that is created through the sliding of a maze tile onto the board during each player’s turn. This shifts the directions you can go and where you can go over the course of the game, and the hope is that you can make your journey easier for you and more difficult for your opponents.

So, how does KPop Demon Hunters shake things up in Labyrinth? Well, first off, you’re likely replacing the player tokens with Rumi, Zoey, Mira, and hopefully Derpy, and they are all featured on the game’s cover art. As for the maze itself, the cover art shows the walls of the maze coated in black and neon blues and pinks, so just aesthetically, the board is likely to look much sleeker this time around. The treasures are also probably going to be key items and charms from the film, but we’re still not sure what those elements will be.

Hopefully, we’ll get more details on the game soon, but Labyrinth: KPop Demon Hunters will hit game stores this September. KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.

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