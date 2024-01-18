New Far Cry Game Leaks

Ubisoft has had no shortage of Far Cry games over the years, and now, it looks as though we're going to be getting another one perhaps during 2024. A new Far Cry game leaked this week which is apparently called "Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior," a game which by that name alone sounds like a spin-off of the Netflix show Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. No release date has been given to the game just yet, but we do know a bit about it through some descriptions provided by the PEGI ratings organization which posted a rating for the game ahead of schedule.

Far Cry spin-offs are common enough, too, with some of the mainline games getting branching, standalone releases over the years, but this one takes it a bit further than those. Netflix's Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix was an animated Far Cry adaptation taking inspiration from the beloved Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon which was a standalone expansion for Far Cry 3, so this game would technically be a spin-off of an adaptation of a spin-off. Regardless of how you refer to the game, here's what we know so far about Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior:

Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior Leaks

The first evidence of the game's existence was spotted via the PEGI ratings site which showed some of the usual descriptors for what'd be in it. It's got violence which is to be expected from a Far Cry game as well as in-game purchases which are common in Ubisoft releases, so everything checks out there. Based on the description of the game, it sounds like it'll be geared towards multiplayer battles.

"Players take part in a laser 'deathmatch' and compete to eliminate the most opponents," the leaked description of the game reads.

The content warning provides a bit more info about what this gameplay will be like. Far Cry games are never exactly over the top when it comes to violence and gore, but it seems as though this game will be a bit tamer still.

"This game features moderate violence in which human-like characters are shot using laser guns," the content warnings read. "Reactions to being shot are unrealistic, with characters breaking into parts when hit. There is no gore or injury detail, although there are splatters of blood onto the ground."

This rating from PEGI has since been deleted, so searching for it doesn't yield any results. It's already been preserved by screenshots and social posts, however, and the fact that it was deleted is even more evidence that it's actually real.

When it'll be released, however, is another story. Netflix has not yet confirmed its plans for a second season of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, but the first season is on Netflix in its entirety if you want to catch up before this game's eventual reveal and release date.