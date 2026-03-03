New Feature Brings Sims 4 Mods to Console for the First Time (But There’s a Catch)

For many fans of The Sims, the game simply wouldn’t be the same without mods. A massive community of talented and creative modders have designed all manner of content for The Sims 4, from outfits and hairstyles to more complicated UI overhauls. Mods have long been a staple part of The Sims 4 experience on PC. But until now, getting custom content on console was next to impossible. A new feature, called The Sims 4 Marketplace, aims to change that by bringing Maker-created content to console.

Bringing modded content to popular games in a more official capacity has been a growing trend in recent years. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Hogwarts Legacy have launched in-game support for modders and players. Like many things, this kind of official stamp on modding has its pros and cons. Now, The Sims is launching its own version of official in-game mod support with The Sims 4 Marketplace, headed to PC and Mac on March 17th, with PlayStation and Xbox to follow.

The Sims Maker Program Brings Paid Custom Content Directly In-Game

Image courtesy of EA and Syboulette

Announced on March 3rd, The Sims 4 Marketplace will be a new in-game option for buying custom content and official Sims add-ons. As part of this new initiative, The Sims is also launching its Maker Program initiative, which will let “creators who specialize in custom content” publish officially to the new The Sims 4 Marketplace. That comes with the ability to set prices for their custom content, giving modders a way to earn through their creations. In theory, this could be a huge development for The Sims 4, especially on console. But introducing monetization and virtual currency always raises questions and concerns, especially for something that’s been operating as-is for as long as Sims 4 mods and custom content.

The Sims 4 Marketplace will be an integrated way to get official expansions and an evolution of the co-developed Creator Kits that The Sims 4 has been releasing in recent years. It will also let Makers sell their content directly in-game, rather than through 3rd party platforms like Nexus Mods. Having this in-game option could make things easier for creators and Simmers, especially as it comes with creator tools for modders. But there’s one thing that’s giving many fans pause. The Marketplace will also introduce a new virtual currency, which players will use to buy Maker Packs and Kits in the in-game shop. Along with the official announcement, EA released a video explaining the ins and outs of the Marketplace and Maker Program, which you can check out here:

The video shows off some of the custom content that will be available in the Marketplace. It also shows the in-game virtual currency, called Moola, that players will use to buy content in the Marketplace. Players will be able to buy this currency on their “preferred platform store,” suggesting it will likely be available in places like Steam, the EA app, and the PlayStation Store. This currency can be used for the new Maker Kits and official The Sims Kits. However, Expansion, Game, and Stuff Packs will need to be purchased with standard currency, a potential point of confusion for the Marketplace at launch.

In a helpful bit of transparency, The Sims 4 has already shared a screenshot of different Moola packages on offer. The smallest package offers 200 Moola for $2.49, whereas the biggest bundle offers 5,500 Moola for $49.99. Items in the Marketplace video show a range of prices from 200 – 400 Moola, with larger sets carrying a higher price tag. EA stresses that this Marketplace is not intended to replace free custom content, which you can still download and install as normal. But it will be interesting to see how things shift as mod creators apply to the Maker program with a chance at more easily earning from their work.

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Along with the ability to sell on the marketplace, The Sims Maker Program will give modders access to an in-game Maker Suite. This will offer official tools and resources to help ensure that custom content runs more smoothly in The Sims 4. In theory, this could really help cut down on issues with game-breaking mod issues every time there’s a new Sims 4 update. Interested parties can apply to the Maker Program starting on March 5th.

The Sims 4 Marketplace will arrive for PC and Mac on March 17th. At that time, we’ll have a better sense of how the prices shake out for custom content, along with how many makers make the move to the official in-game platform. The Marketplace is set to release on PlayStation and Xbox “in the coming months.” Once it does, it will mark the first time players have been able to easily enjoy custom content like this on consoles. However, that custom content looks like it will be largely locked behind the new Moola virtual currency.

