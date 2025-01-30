Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes for New Mod Support Update

Although Hogwarts Legacy 2 is underway, no official release date is in sight. That means that many Harry Potter fans seeking a video game outlet are still focused on Hogwarts Legacy. While major updates for the game have slowed down, the PC version of the game just got a big one. The latest update, which released on January 30th, brings mod support to Hogwarts Legacy. This opens up a whole new world of opportunity for fans to make the wizarding world their own.

Much like official Baldur’s Gate 3 mod support before it, this major Hogwarts Legacy update includes official support for mods and the ability to download a mod creator kit. That means players can download, install mods directly in the game’s new MODs menu. For those concerned about breaking their longstanding save files, the game also supports copying old vanilla saves into a new file so players can add mods to the copy without risking their original save.

The keys to the castle are in your hands – the Community! The latest free update for #HogwartsLegacy is available now unlocking fully supported mods for all PC players. pic.twitter.com/vByS9Eg5E6 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 30, 2025

Hogwarts Legacy is celebrating the update with a trailer featuring a few of the creator mods that are available to download as soon as the update’s finished installing. In addition, the video has a quick breakdown showing where players can find the mods menu in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy January 30 Patch Notes for Version 1326194

Mods are certainly the major focus of this latest Hogwarts Legacy PC update, but they aren’t the only change. This patch also brings in additional Ray Tracing features and bug fixes for the PC version of the game. Key bug fixes include audio and outfit clipping issue fixes, as well as some stability improvements that help resolve game crashes. For the full list, see the Hogwarts Legacy patch notes from WB Games below.

Ray Tracing

All Raytraced Reflections are now rendered at a higher fidelity, resulting in crisper, more detailed visuals.

Raytraced Reflections have been enabled on bodies of water, including the Black Lake.

Additional settings have been exposed for the Raytracing feature on Hogwarts Legacy, allowing users to customize the visual experience to best suit their hardware. Previously Raytracing was simply enabled or disabled via a global quality setting. In the latest patch, we now expose quality settings for each feature (excluding Raytraced Ambient Occlusion).

Raytracing Geometry settings have also been exposed; this allows users to adjust the render distance and realism of both Raytracing Shadows & Reflections. This affects the level of detail that the game renders raytraced geometry.

Support for Nvidia’s DLSS4 has been added to the game.

Support for Nvidia’s Ray Reconstruction technology has been added to the game.

RTX 50 series GPU owners can utilize Nvidia’s Multi-Frame Generation technology.

Mod Support

You now have the ability to play with Community MODs that have been added to our PC version of the game, adding MOD browsing and installation in our PC Client

Audio

Resolved wrong voice lines being triggered for Avatar when equipped with Azkaban Prisoner outfit

Resolved no SFX being player when purchasing a haircut from Madam Snelling’s Trees Emporium

Characters

Resolved several clipping issues with various gear and outfits

Resolved specific preset Avatar eyes protruding from eyelids

Resolved transition popping between presets in the character creator

UI

Resolved wrong UI icons appearing incorrectly

Resolved debug text being visible for the name of Stalk – Honey Brown want when receiving it

Resolved “Message of the Day” section on Main screen disappearing after being clicked

Resolved incorrect subtitle test being displayed when Fig cast spells against the Guardian statues

Resolved no transition and overlay effect occurring when switching between main menu and save game slots

Resolved not being able to to change submenu in character creator when using a controller left and right bumpers

Resolved issue with the end user agreement appearing twice

Resolved an outdated legal disclaimer when launching game

Environments

Resolved visual seam issues throughout the Hogwarts castle, Hogsmeade, etc

Resolved missing collision issue with Avatar able to walk through doors in the Greenhouse

Resolved an atmospheric saturation effect looking unnatural when walking by the graveyard

Resolved lighting leaking through walls throughout various locations

Resolved player being able to see out of the world

Resolved missing textures in the Underground Harbour

Resolved self-shadow popping near or in Manor Cape

Resolved Ravenclaw house chest clipping through a chair

Resolved waterfalls streaming out while flying on the broom

Gameplay

Resolved Avatar getting teleported out of world after being attacked and accessing the pause menu

Resolved player being unable to collect Wiggenweld Potion

Resolved an issue with fast traveling after learning Incedio spell before a quest is complete breaking the mission flow

Resolved player not being locked from certain actions during missions

Resolved Avatar holding two wands after completing Levioso mini game

Resolved Avatar getting thrown in the air when opening the field guide after being hit during a mission

Resolved beasts getting thrown in the air when Avatar opens a menu during the Levioso or Accio spell effect

Resolved an issue with Amit not being nearby when launching or tracking a quest

Resolved Accio spell not appearing in the correct spell slot when trying to play Summoner’s court

Resolved “Out of Bound” interior volumes teleporting player out of the world when on a broom

Resolved mountains streaming out of view when flying the broom

Resolved level of detail oddities based off the players proximity near the meat cart

Resolved the abandon quest prompt appearing after leaving the cellar in the “Venomous Revenge’ mission

Resolved a wireframe outline appearing when using Lumos after a swift dodge during a Merlin Trial

Resolved Ranrok dragon remaining visible with no animations during transition phase after being defeated while Crucio burn is active

Resolved when casting Glacius while a spider is burrowing causing it to get stuck

Cinematics

Resolved irregular visual cuts occurring causing missing actions and dialogues during the Intro vault cinematic

Raytracing Fixes

Resolved blocky reflections appearing on the island in the middle of the Black Lake

Resolved reflections flickering when payer is flying on a mount

Resolved framerate issues when turning Raytracing on

Resolved bright screen flashes occurring during the game

Resolved odd eye reflection in the mirror

Resolved over brightness in interior spaces

Resolved lower level of details flickering in Overland

Resolved Hogwarts interior appearing overly bright

Resolved Gryffindor portrait appearing corrupted and flickering

Resolved shadow triangle being cast on floor of the Ravenclaw tower not showing up properly

Resolved some portraits and paintings appearing to be reflective and shiny

Resolved unnaturally appearing bright lights through walls of interiors when Raytracing was on

Stability/Performance

Resolved game freezing when launching initial game boot up

Resolved game crashing during the seizure warning screen on boot-up

Resolved an infinite loading screen when going back to the One Eye Witch Dungeon

Resolved a crash occurring after the title reveal in game

Resoled crash when opening map menu and tracking a mission

Resolved a crash when following Natsai Onai to Hogsmeade

Miscellaneous

Resolved floating items appearing various locations of the game

Updated to the latest PSO cache for the game

Updated Nvidia Streamline SDK

Updated XeSS SDK

For now, this update is for the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy only, though it’s possible it may come to other platforms eventually.