New Final Fantasy Game With 91% Positive Reviews on Steam Officially a Hit With Fans

The latest Final Fantasy game is proving a hit with fans of the RPG series. As a series, Final Fantasy has been around for 38 years. And it is as relevant as it ever has been. This is partially thanks to new releases in the series like Final Fantasy 16, but it’s more because of titles from yesteryear that Square Enix continues to nostalgia mine with re-releases, remasters, and remakes. And the latest release in the role-playing series is exactly this, a remaster, and it’s proving to be a very good one.

Back on September 30, Square Enix put out Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles as a remaster and expanded version of 1997 tactical RPG classic, Final Fantasy Tactics. Of course, a remaster of a great game turning out great isn’t the biggest surprise in the world, but modernizing a 28-year-old also isn’t the easiest task. To this end, there have been many remasters and remakes of games from this era that have not gone down well. Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles has gone down well though.

Universal Praise

On Metacritic, Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles has a score of 88, which makes it one of the higher rated games of 2025. Its user reviews are even better though. For example, on Steam it has a 91% approval rating after 2,251 user reviews. Meanwhile, it has a nearly perfect user review score on the PlayStation Store, and the same applies with the Xbox Store.

As many user reviews note, not only is the expanded remaster a faithful experience, but improved in key ways with features like auto-saves, skippable cut scenes, improved voice acting, and other touches that don’t mess with the original experience, just enhance it.

“This is probably the best way to experience the original game,” reads the top user review for the game on Steam. Meanwhile, the second user review reveals even those who never played the nostalgic original are enjoying it: “First time playing Final Fantasy Tactics, and I’m loving the replayability of this game. This is one of my favorite games now.”

Considering Square Enix had to rebuild the PS1 game for this new remaster, it is impressive it turned out as well as it did. Considering the work it has done with Final Fantasy 7 and more though, this shouldn’t come as much surprise. Square Enix has had some questionable ports and remasters over the years, but it’s by and large done well by its flagship series, especially lately.

