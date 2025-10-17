Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Ending Teased by Square Enix

Square Enix has teased the ending of Final Fantasy Remake Part 3. The third and final installment in the remake series has not been formally revealed, but it is in development and targeting a release in 2027. Ahead of the final game, many have wondered what changes Square Enix could make to the ending to make it familiar, yet different from the original ending of the 1997 PS1 RPG.

Well, recently series director Naoki Hamaguchi was drawn out to comment on the ending, and in the process revealed that Square Enix is trying to strike this very balance. Of course, many have played the original version and have expectations for how this thing will end as a result, but while the remake has been faithful in most regards, it has made changes, including some substantial narrative changes. And it sounds like the ending will be no exception.

Trying to Make Everyone Happy

“Of course, the conclusion of the third part is already fully formed in my mind,” said Hamaguchi. “I believe this conclusion will please all those in the Final Fantasy 7 fan community that loved the original, as well as all of those who became part of this Final Fantasy 7 fan community through the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series. I feel confident this new game will surely be loved by everyone!”

So far, Hamaguchi and the rest of the team working on the remake series have done a masterful job of creating something new, but still very familiar, very nostalgic, and very faithful. In this sense, the remake series has set the bar for the reboot/remake treatment. That said, endings are sacred, so this could prove to be the biggest test yet. More than this, trilogies are often defined by their endings. This ending will be seven years in the making, and fans won’t be forgiving if it doesn’t meet their expectations. This is why we do not expect anything too radical.

Obviously, we can’t get into spoilers, but many plot points have already been changed, and in the past, Square Enix has suggested that nobody will see the ending coming. This new quote seems to reaffirm these teases.

