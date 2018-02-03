New Gundam Breaker Adds Gundam AGE II Magnum and The Official Gundam Cafe

As the weeks roll on toward the release of New Gundam Breaker, more information is being teased out by Bandai Namco Entertainment, including details on the models and locations available in the game. Today, the company announced the addition of the Gundam AGE II Magnum mobile suit Gunpla, the very first new model added to the game.

The AGE II Magnum is also the first Gunpla to be featured from the newly-announced Gundam Build Divers, the latest anime series to be added to the long- running franchise. The Gunpla belongs to Kyoya Kujo, the series’ protagonist, who — despite his somewhat cocky personality — is the current world champion when it comes to battling Gunpla. If you’re curious about the new mobile suit, the 14-minute series prologue for Gundam Build Divers was posted today, and you can watch it below:

Additionally, a new arena location has been added to the game, giving players the chance to step inside of Japan’s very own themed cafe, called The Gundam Base Tokyo. The game’s epic yet small-scale battles often take place on table tops, shelves, and the floors of the school featured in the game, so this new addition is particularly cool for players who can’t grab a ticket to Japan and try to cafe out themselves. It’s just an arena, though, so the extent of how much players will get to explore the location is likely pretty limited.

New Gundam Breaker will include all of the previously-playable mobile suits from the franchise’s other Gunpla games, save for the SD Gundams, and will introduce a new cast of characters who attend an elite academy specifically made for learing how to build and battle Gunpla. Check out the features below:

An action game and the only Gundam game based on “Gunpla”

(Gundam plastic models).

(Gundam plastic models). By defeating enemies, stealing and gathering up their Gunpla parts, and customizing your very own Mobile Suit, you can create the strongest Gundam all your own.

Many Gunpla battlefields are being prepared. Battles will even unfold atop a desk.

There are even situations where 1/60 size giant enemy Gundam appear. Players will be able to enjoy battles where there is a considerable difference in scale.

New Gundam Breaker is scheduled for release some time later this year on PlayStation 4.

