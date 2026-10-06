Marvel Tokon Teases First Full Look at Phoenix Cyclops Ahead of First DLC Character’s Release

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls had a bit of a rough launch in some aspects, considering PlayStation’s strict PlayStation Network requirements and the catastrophic PC port. However, developer Arc System Works is continuing with the game by supporting it in a few ways, and character DLC is obviously part of this initiative. The team has announced its first new character, Phoenix Cyclops, and has teased a little more about him just before the trailer launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As revealed on the game’s social accounts, Arc System Works teased more of the character on the official Discord server. By joining, players get a look at a few different screenshots of the laser-heavy character in action.

Marvel Tokon‘s Phoenix Cyclops Trailer Comes Out Tomorrow

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

The three images can be found in the above slideshow. They don’t reveal much, but they show what seems like an explosive dive kick, a taunt of some sort filled with fire, and a massive eye laser that calls back to Cyclops’ Mega Optic Blast from Marvel vs. Capcom 2. Granted, there are only so many ways to show a massive laser beam, but the two appear to be pretty similar. And given all the references in Tokon, it’s hard to see this as an accident.

The team has previously discussed his fiery powers, as a PlayStation Blog post from his announcement noted “this version of Cyclops draws inspiration from his Phoenix Five incarnation from Avengers vs. X-Men, sporting a bold new look infused with the fiery cosmic power of the Phoenix Force,” and players should “expect Scott Summers to bring the heat.”

The Discord server also revealed that the full trailer for Phoenix Cyclops is dropping on October 7th at 10 a.m. PT. While unconfirmed, it is likely his release date will be included in said trailer, since Phoenix Cyclops has only been previously given a vague fall 2026 release window until now.

Going for Phoenix Cyclops over vanilla Cyclops is an unorthodox choice, and the team spoke about why it went down this different path in a recent interview with ComicBook. Phoenix Cyclops’ opposition to the X-Men is one reason for the swap, as he couldn’t be on the X-Men team. Since the characters are grouped together for the story, that schism would complicate things. The other reason came from the studio wanting this version of the character to be more unique.

“Cyclops is a character that we definitely wanted to be sure to include in the game,” said director Kazuto Sekine. “However, we wanted to challenge ourselves to do something new. That’s when the idea came up of using the version of Cyclops from the Avengers vs. X-Men storyline where he has the power of the Phoenix. From a gameplay perspective as well, I felt that designing him for battle we would be able to include these Phoenix elements in addition to the standard Cyclops abilities to [give him] that variety in his gameplay.”

There are still at least three more DLC characters coming to the game, but they have yet to be announced. The game itself heavily implies Thor is going to be one of them, while other characters, according to leaks, might be Silver Surfer and Nova.

Do you want to main Phoenix Cyclops in Marvel Tokon? Or will you keep maining Spider-Man? Tell us below in the comments.