5 Games Trapped on the PS3 That Deserve Modern Ports, Remasters, or Remakes

The PS3 has a long history of being a decidedly complicated machine to develop for. The console utilized a unique “Cell Broadband Engine” architecture that was notoriously a hassle for game makers because the technology forced developers to manage memory and task sorting across multiple processors, something that the design of other consoles, such as the Xbox 360, did automatically. It’s a problem that even Sony has had to deal with retrospectively as they seek to make classic libraries of games available to modern audiences. Bringing PS1 and PS2 games forward to PS4 and PS5 consoles so that they’re playable natively is a simple task. But PS3 games are an entirely different beast altogether. Running or even emulating PS3 games on PS5 hardware is a clash between the new and old structures that are simply incompatible. Therefore, Sony has opted to make PS3 games available through streaming only. Of course, this requires a premium PS Plus subscription tier, meaning that if anyone wants to play PS3 titles on their PS5, they’ll have to pay a the maximum subscription price as opposed to the one-time purchases often offered with PS1 and PS2 classics that can simply be downloaded.

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With such a fragmented link between the PS3 library and PS5, players have long felt like PS3 games are being left behind. Most people don’t want to pay the pricey $19.99/month (or $13.33/month if you pay a full $159.99/year up front) price tag just to gain access to the cloud streaming necessary for PS3 games. Not to mention, streaming games can come with their own set of latency issues. With that said, there are many games that feel like they’re stuck on the PS3 and have yet to receive a modern remaster on current hardware. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots had long been banished to the PS3 console until Konami’s recent Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 release. Other games, however, haven’t yet been so lucky. If I were to wish upon a star, I’d use that opportunity to bring forward a few titles (or series) with modern ports. Don’t worry, world peace would be a close second choice.

5. Infamous 1 & 2

These days, we’re being inundated with licensed superhero movies and games. Just on the gaming front in 2026, we’ve seen Marvel’s Wolverine, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and Invincible VS, with ongoing multiplayer games still running like Marvel Rivals. Infamous came to the PS3 approximately 3 months before Batman: Arkham Asylum kickstarted the era of quality licensed superhero games. But what was great about Infamous is that it was a superhero game that was entirely original, unattached to anything we had seen before. It also wasn’t just a superhero game; it could very well be a supervillain game, too.

Developed by Sucker Punch Studios (Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei), Infamous places players in the shoes of Cole MacGrath, a simple bike courier who inadvertently triggers an explosion from a mysterious device that nearly kills him. However, it does grant him the power to absorb electricity and use it at will to devastating effect if he so chooses. The game positions Cole to potentially become a rising hero in the fictional Empire City. However, players are capable of making different choices that affect Cole’s overall disposition. Infamous is a thrilling story unshackled by any predetermined notions of superheroes that gives players the ultimate power fantasy in an open-world setting. The sequel, Infamous 2, continued Cole’s story and also saw its conclusion in epic fashion. I’d argue that both of these titles had just as much influence on the future of superhero video games as the Arkham series. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to relive these titles on modern hardware alongside their successor, Infamous: Second Son.

4. Resistance Trilogy

Once upon a time, PlayStation led the creation of stellar single-player first-person shooters. The Resistance trilogy on the PS3 was one such contribution. The series began as a flagship property, leading Sony into the PlayStation 3 era with Resistance: Fall of Man as a launch title for the console. Developed by Insomniac Games (Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank), this grim, sci-fi shooter was set in an alternate timeline where a ravenous insectoid alien race known as the Chimera invaded the world in the early 20th century. Armed with a fabricated bioweapon, the Chimera seek to inflict what is referred to as the “Chimera Virus” on the population of Earth. The infection transforms targets into Chimera-like beings that mindlessly join the Chimera ranks. The game is set in the 1950s, as players take control of Army Ranger Sgt. Nathan Hale, a soldier who finds that despite the infection, he is somehow naturally resistant to the Chimera Virus.

Hale joins the ranks of other resistance forces aimed at crippling the Chimera and developing a serum for the devastating virus that ultimately causes humanity to simultaneously lose fighting forces while their opposition gains more. Mechanically, the game operates as you’d expect. But this retro-futuristic setting provides a platform for unique weaponry, one of the shining elements of the Resistance series. The Auger was always my favorite as I could seamlessly find and blast Chimera through walls. Alongside other weaponry, the Auger felt innovative for its time. Resistance 2 and Resistance 3 introduced multiplayer options that included both co-op and PvP. Multiplayer rounded out the Resistance experience, making the entire series one incredible package. Even if we only received the single-player campaigns, this trilogy should make a return in the form of a remaster.

3. Heavenly Sword

This is an action-adventure title that dropped early on in PS3’s lifecycle. It’s a game that unfortunately felt the repercussions of the strained Sony brand at the time, with a lukewarm to negative reception of their third-generation console. Heavenly Sword will likely never emerge from its PS3 coffin, which is rather unfortunate. That doesn’t change the fact that this incredibly frenzied action romp still deserves to be seen once again by the masses. With the news that developer Ninja Theory is currently undergoing layoffs at the behest of Microsoft and is likely to close entirely, this is one game from the Hellblade developer’s past that will seemingly remain a permanent shadow in its storied history.

The game follows Nariko, a woman with fire-red hair, emerging from her tribe as a prophesied divine warrior destined to wield the titular Heavenly Sword in order to garner peace within the world. She must combat the hostile forces led by King Bohan, an evil tyrant bent on the oppression and subjugation of all tribes. Interestingly enough, King Bohan is voiced by none other than actor and director Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy). The game focuses on heavy hack-and-slash mechanics that were elevated by a carefully crafted combat system. It was a game that received notoriety for its clear God of War influence and execution. As an introductory game on the PS3, it was visually stunning for its time. Heavenly Sword deserves new life and freedom beyond the shackles of the PS3, but ironically, this is one fight the sword will likely never win.

2. Killzone 2 & 3

Killzone was another incredible addition to PlayStation’s once-developing stable of first-person shooter titles. Joining Resistance, Killzone offered players another gritty sci-fi experience that virtually recalled the totalitarian push for expansion the world saw from the evil Nazi regime. Only this time, it came in the form of the Helghast, a branch of humanity that had become biologically mutated over time to withstand the harsh environment of their newfound homeworld, Helghan. The military machine, the rise to power of the Helghast supreme leader Scolar Visari, and the striking red and black iconography for the regime mirror that of Nazi Germany. Their goal was simple: conquer the ISA (Interplanetary Strategic Alliance).

While the first Killzone launched on the PS2, the two sequels, and arguably the much better games in the series, made their debut on the PS3. The game was a sharp contrast to fast, smooth shooters like Call of Duty. Instead, Killzone 2 and 3 took on a more realistic approach by adding heft to character movement and crafting virtual weaponry that was designed to convey raw impact. As a result, Killzone 2 and 3 felt far more real and grounded, despite their fictional world, than anything else in the genre. When it came to multiplayer, quick-scoping, gnarly jump shots, and all the learned precision expert players learned from Call of Duty were not possible. Online battles felt balanced and focused. The original Killzone is still not even available on modern platforms, let alone its two successors on the PS3. But with the news of a new Killzone game in the works, only time will tell if this trilogy ever finds a home on the latest hardware.

1. Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Image courtesy of Insomniac Games

If you’re a PS5 owner, chances are that you’ve at least heard of the lovable Lombax and his mechanical compadre. As a developer, Insomniac makes this list for a second time with their charming and whimsical series Ratchet & Clank. During the PS4 era, the original Ratchet & Clank was remade for the then-current generation. A follow-up, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, was released for the PS5 in 2021 to critical and commercial success. It’s apparent that the series’ heart, humor, and newfound visual quality on modern consoles have attracted an expanded fanbase. Therefore, it stands to reason that some of the best games in Ratchet & Clank history should be made available for native play on existing machines. The PS3 game that fits this bill is easily Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time.

A Crack in Time was an innovative step in the series as developer Insomniac continued to push the bounds of clever and unique weaponry, exploration options, and mobility. In particular, the game included a pretty slick weapon enhancement system using Constructo weapons with customizable features. This offered even zanier results, from the most ludicrous weapons to be developed in the galaxy. A Crack in Time also explored the lore behind the game’s winning duo further. It’s a great entry in the ever-expanding Ratchet & Clank series that should be recovered from the murky depths of the PS3 wreckage and remastered for a new generation. Sony has already established that the Ratchet & Clank fanbase still exists in the modern era. So, this one is a no-brainer.