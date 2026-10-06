GameStop Is Charging $500 More for Pre-Owned PS5 Pro Consoles in Baffling New Move

For decades, GameStop has been known as a retailer that sells video games, hardware, and accessories at a lower cost than normal. This is primarily thanks to the storefront’s vast inventory of pre-owned products, which have been traded in by customers at one time or another. And while pre-owned games and consoles at GameStop are always lower than what they would be in a brand-new condition, this shockingly isn’t the case any longer with the PlayStation 5 Pro.

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As of this week, GameStop has changed the cost of its pre-owned PS5 Pro consoles and is now selling them for a whopping $1,399.99. This represents an increase of $500 when compared to the retail value of the PlayStation hardware, as it typically goes for $899.99. Conversely, PS5 Pro consoles that come with a disc drive attached will be selling for even more at a rate of $1,499.99.

If this sounds absurd to you, well, those in charge at GameStop clearly realize as much themselves. In a memo sent out to employees, GameStop leadership stressed that this higher cost for the pre-owned version of the PS5 Pro “is intentional.” As a result, this merely isn’t a faulty price error that GameStop pushed live on its website.

As for the reason behind this jarring move from GameStop, the retail chain didn’t provide one. However, it almost certainly has to do with the fact that PS5 Pro consoles have started to become more scarce. In the wake of Sony being forced to increase the cost of all of its PS5 platforms earlier this year, it has started slowing the rate at which it manufactures the PS5 Pro, in particular, due to decreased interest in the hardware. Naturally, this has resulted in fewer PS5 Pro consoles being available at various retail chains.

In the lead-up to Grand Theft Auto 6, however, the PS5 Pro has started to sell at a bit of a higher rate, as many are wanting to get the best experience possible for 2026’s biggest game. GameStop is clearly aware of this and has now opted to increase the price of its pre-owned PS5 Pro consoles by over 50%. Although the storefront has no history of doing something of this sort, it shows that those in charge at GameStop are more money-hungry than ever and are doing whatever it takes to increase revenue where it can.

How do you feel about this new decision from GameStop to increase the price of the PS5 Pro to well over $1,000? And do you think that many customers will actually look to pay this amount for the hardware? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.