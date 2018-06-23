New H1Z1 Patch Reveals Game Changes, Plus New Bundles

Now that Battle Royale has expanded onto the PlayStation 4 platform, H1Z1 is more popular than ever. Because of that, the online game is under even more scrutiny, including some of its more wonky mechanic issues – like jumping. Daybreak Games knows that glitchy mechanics can be a major cause of ire in gamers and to fix that, they’ve implemented some drastic changes to the more basic functions in-game.

Additionally, they also introduced some new bundles to help players “Stay Frosty.” To check out everything that is new in H1Z1, take a look at what the developers have in store with the latest update, as per their most recent Reddit post:

NA PS4 servers will be coming offline at 8AM PDT on Thursday, June 21 and EU PS4 servers will be coming offline at 1AM CEST on Friday, June 22 for an update to bring you the below:

Updates & Bug Fixes

Altered jump mechanic by maintaining your heading and velocity when you leave the ground. Now, you can freely aim or look around while jumping without prematurely shortening your leap. You still have the ability to alter your path slightly by using your left stick – for example, if you were going to overshoot a landing, pulling back on the left stick would allow you to correct this.

Fixed an issue that could cause weapons to lock.

Fixed certain Daily Challenges not getting cleared after completing them.

Environmental sound effects in the hospital no longer persist after leaving the area.

Group member indicators are no longer blocked by grid references in the compass.

Vehicle kills now show the correct vehicle and skin in the kill notification.

Cancelling queue no longer incorrectly highlights the Message of the Day window.

Cancelling queue now properly clears out the queue information window.

Removed redundant way to open Settings by pressing circle while spectating.

NEW ITEMS – Snowstalker Bundles

Stay frosty with the 3 new bundles available for purchase in-game – the Snowstalker Outfit Pack, the Snowstalker Weapon Pack, and the Snowstalker Complete Bundle! Featuring a whole new outfit, two new weapon skins (including an animated one!), and a bonus ATV in the Complete Bundle, there’s never been a better way to keep cool under fire. Purchasing any of these Bundles grants you a Crate that guarantees you ALL the items inside.

Once you grab these bundles from the Store, be sure to head over to your Customize section to open them up and get all your goodies!