New Intel Suggests One of 2025’s Biggest RPGs Is Coming to Switch 2 Very Soon

It’s no secret that 2025 was a pretty big year for games, especially where RPGs were concerned. And even if Clair Obscur took most of the major awards this year, it was hardly the first or only big hit of the year. When Monster Hunter Wilds released in February 2025, it stormed up the Steam charts as returning franchise fans and new players dove into the RPG. The game is available on most major platforms, with the exception of Nintendo’s Switch family of systems. But evidence that that’s about to change is starting to stack up.

With the Switch 2’s hardware improvements, Nintendo looks poised to bring more big RPGs to its platforms. The original Switch missed out on many big releases, in large part because it simply couldn’t run newer RPGs very well. Now, the Switch 2 is getting some big titles, including the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake port. And recent leaks, along with the confirmed timing for the next big Monster Hunter Wilds update, suggest that Capcom’s latest RPG just might be next.

Leaks Suggest Monster Hunter Wilds For Switch 2

A recent datamine of the Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4 files suggests the RPG could be coming to Switch 2. Specifically, dataminers found text referring to “NSW2” in the game’s update files, pointing to a potential port to the Nintendo console. This information began circulating around December 28th, sparking a wave of speculation that a Switch 2 port of the RPG is headed our way in the near future. But though this datamine is the biggest evidence that points to a potential port, it’s not the only info that’s been circulating.

Along with this vague reference to the Switch 2, dataminers have also uncovered what looks to be UI for local multiplayer. Players who have translated the original datamine from Chinese have also added more insight into what the Monster Hunter Wilds Switch 2 port will look like. Along with supporting local and wireless multiplayer, it looks like the game is expected to run with a target resolution of 1080p when docked. As of now, none of the leaks seem to offer intel on handheld mode performance. This leaves many fans worried that it will run as poorly as, if not worse than, the PC version.

This information largely comes from initial datamines and speculation, so it’s certainly not set in stone. Capcom has yet to confirm plans for a Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter Wilds. But the company did recently confirm when we can expect to see Title Update 4.

Fans Think They Know When Monster Hunter Wilds Switch 2 Port Is Coming

In a January 2nd post on X, Monster Hunter‘s series producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, shared new details about the franchise’s plans for 2026. Most importantly, he confirmed that the next big update for Monster Hunter Wilds will arrive on February 18th. And that date has some Nintendo fans raising their eyebrows.

Happy New Year! Here’s a quick message from Monster Hunter series producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, looking ahead to the #MHWilds February update and the launch of #MHStories3!



Here’s to a great 2026! pic.twitter.com/30PfkcrxO2 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 2, 2026

Given that the code referencing Switch 2 was datamined from Title Update 4 files, Capcom could be planning to launch the port alongside this update. If that’s the case, the Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter Wilds just might arrive on February 18th. And as many Nintendo fans know, February is pretty good timing for releasing something new on a Nintendo console. This month often hosts the first Nintendo Direct of a new year, so it would be a great time to unveil a new Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Nothing is confirmed just yet, but the evidence certainly seems to be stacking up. Whether a Switch 2 edition actually arrives alongside the next big update in February, or at all, remains to be seen. After all, the prior main series entry, Monster Hunter World, still isn’t available on the Switch family of consoles. But perhaps Capcom is bringing Monster Hunter back to Switch with this rumored port.

Would you play Monster Hunter Wilds on Switch 2 if it does launch on the platform?