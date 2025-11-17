Resident Evil Requiem Will Avoid Major Monster Hunter Wilds Issue, Says Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of this year’s biggest releases, but not one of its best. While it’s 88 may suggest as much, its user reviews suggest otherwise. Where its predecessor, Monster Hunter World, was universally acclaimed, Monster Hunter Wilds has a “Mixed” rating on Steam, thanks to a 66% approval rating that is trending downwards. There are a few different contributing factors to this, including substantial technical issues.

Ahead of the release of its next major game, Resident Evil Requiem — which is out on February 27, 2026 — Capcom has assured its fans it will not repeat this again. When asked during an earnings call Q&A specifically if performance issues will be an issue in the upcoming game, like they were in Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom pointed out that the two games are vastly different, implying Monster Hunter Wilds is a much harder game to get running smoothly. To this end, the Japanese game maker does not anticipate any issues.

“Resident Evil: Requiem differs from Monster Hunter Wilds in terms of gameplay, system architecture, and network features. At present, we do not anticipate similar risks,” said Capcom.

Of course, Capcom is not going to come out and say that Resident Evil Requiem is going to have issues like Monster Hunter Wilds, especially to investors. That said, this still does convey a confidence that Capcom was not obligated to portray. Besides, it would not be surprising if the game runs smoothly, as previous installments — new games and remakes alike — have all run well.

Only time will tell, but Resident Evil Requiem has had a long and careful development. Combine this with the comment and the aforementioned track record, and there is no reason to expect performance issues. Capcom did recently let everyone down in this regard, but that was a different series and a far more technically demanding game.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27, 2026, via PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X. There have also been reports of a PS4 version, but nothing has been announced yet. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Are you confident in Capcom delivering with Resident Evil Requiem, or have Monster Hunter Wilds and its long-standing issues left you cautious and suspicious?