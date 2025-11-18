Every First-Party Nintendo Switch Game With a Confirmed Switch 2 Edition So Far

With the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo has been busy putting out new, upgraded versions of many of its biggest first-party games. Some, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, were available to upgrade (for a price) at launch. A few, including Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, got free upgrades rather than entirely new Switch 2 editions. But believe it or not, not every first-party Nintendo game has a Switch 2 upgrade available just yet.

If you want to know which Nintendo games have enhanced Switch 2 versions available, we’ve got the list of released and upcoming games. To help you decide which are worth your while, we’re also breaking down the price for the Switch 2 edition or upgrade for each, along with what’s new in the Switch 2 edition. Here’s every first-party game with a Switch 2 edition as of late 2025.

6) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Image courtesy of nintendo

The Switch 2 edition of Breath of the Wild has been available since the new console launched. If you already have a Switch edition of Breath of the Wild, the upgrade pack costs $10. Otherwise, you’ll pay $69.99 USD for the full Switch 2 edition.

So, what’s the difference? The Switch 2 edition of Breath of the Wild brings in performance enhancements, with faster load times, smoother frame rates, and enhanced resolutions. It also has the exclusive Nintendo Switch app Zelda Notes feature.

5) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image courtesy of nintendo

Like Breath of the Wild, this Legend of Zelda title got a Switch 2 upgrade right from the start. The upgrade pack for those who already have the game for the OG Switch costs $10 USD. For those buying the game new for Switch 2, it comes out to $79.99 USD, making it one of Nintendo’s new $80 games.

The enhancements here are pretty much the same as for Breath of the Wild. We’ve got upgraded performance to boost load times, smooth out frame rates, and deliver enhanced resolution. This game will also get the Zelda Notes feature for the Nintendo Switch app.

4) Super Mario Party Jamboree

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Of course, it’s hardly a Nintendo console without Mario Party. While we haven’t gotten a new Super Mario Party game for Switch 2 just yet, we do have the enhanced Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree. This comes with a hefty upgrade pack price of $19.99, thanks to the inclusion of Jamboree TV. You can also grab the full game for Switch 2 for $79.99.

So, what’s new in this Switch 2 edition? First, we’ve got the Jamoree TV game show DLC that’s exclusive for Switch 2. The Switch 2 upgrade also brings in mini-games that use the Joy-Con 2 controller and the built-in Switch 2 microphone. This upgrade also adds Switch 2 camera integration to see other players’ reactions in real time while playing Mario Party Jamboree remotely. And of course, there’s higher resolution on offer as well.

3) Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Like Super Mario Party Jamboree, the Switch 2 edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land brings in a Switch 2-exclusive DLC. The upgrade pack costs $19.99, or you can get the full Switch 2 edition for $79.99.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Switch 2 gets enhanced resolution and better frame rates. Beyond that, most of this Switch 2 upgrade centers on the Star-Crossed World adventure, a new story DLC that brings in new Mouthful Modes and new adventures to take on.

2) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (January 2026)

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was just recently announced, and it’s a big one. It will arrive on January 15th, 2026, along with the game’s big free 3.0 update. The Switch 2 upgrade pack for this one is just $4.99, and a new copy for Switch 2 will run you $64.99.

For your money, upgrading to the Switch 2 edition of New Horizons brings in a few perks. There’s enhanced resolution and quicker load times, of course, and GameChat and CameraPlay integration. We’re also getting Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for decorating and a new megaphone that uses the built-in microphone to call out to specific villagers. Online play will also increase to up to 12 players at a time, so long as everyone is on the Switch 2 edition.

1) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Spring 2026)

Play video

Super Mario Bros wonder will be getting a Switch 2 upgrade in Spring 2026. As it’s still a ways off, we don’t have the specifics on price point just yet. However, we know it will bring in a Meetup in Bellabel Park expansion for Switch 2, giving players a multiplayer experience with mini-games and more. That means it’s likely we’ll see another $19.99 USD upgrade pack for this game, if it follows with other similar Switch 2 editions released so far.

