Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Port of One of the Biggest Capcom Games

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak may have just revealed a port of one of the biggest and newest Capcom games, which also happens to be one of the best-selling games of 2024. In 2026, the marquee Capcom release is set to be Resident Evil Requiem, and when it releases in February, it will be available via the Nintendo Switch 2. And it looks like potentially joining it will be the last big Capcom game, which arrived about a year earlier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, new code has been discovered in a recent Monster Hunter Wilds update that may point to evidence of a Nintendo Switch 2 port, and evidence that it is being worked on right now. While Capcom has supported the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, the fact that the game’s predecessor, 2018’s Monster Hunter World, never came to Nintendo Switch didn’t leave many Nintendo fans with hope that the successor would come to the Nintendo Switch. And it may not, because the aforementioned code does not confirm as much, but it does seem to hint at this.

One Big Problem Working Against a Switch 2 Port

What makes this all a little hard to believe is the fact that Monster Hunter Wilds is a technical mess, with poor optimization. To this end, it’s far from stable on PC, which makes it hard to believe it will be ready for Nintendo Switch 2.

That said, Capcom would presumably have to rework parts of the game to get it to work on the underpowered machine. In the past — for example, when Larian Studios had to get Baldur’s Gate 3 to work on Xbox Series S — developers, when optimizing, have reworked code to greatly improve game performance on all platforms. So this Switch 2 port could prove beneficial for all players, but this would be wishful thinking. Meanwhile, the Switch 2’s greatly underpowered CPU is likely going to be a huge stumbling block for any potential port and will cause significant downgrades and reworkings.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, as we have unofficial information laced with speculation. Nothing above is official information. So far, Capcom has not been drawn out for comment. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. For various reasons, though, we do not expect this to change.

In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.