New ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Accessories Include Bags And Jewelry

This has been decent week for Kingdom Hearts fans. No, we haven't got a solid release date for Kingdom Hearts III, but we did get a lineup of Funko Pop figures along with this collection of bags and jewelry.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

(Photo: Merchoid)

Details are scarce at this point, but we believe the items featured here come from Bioworld, who have a history of making awesome fandom fashions. The current collection of new items includes:

• Kingdom Hearts: Sora Cosplay Sidekick Bag

• Kingdom Hearts: Sora Cosplay Zip Purse

• Kingdom Hearts: Necklace and Earring Gift Box

• Kingdom Hearts: Arm Party Bracelet Set

• Kingdom Hearts: Sora Sublimated Socks

Everything in this Kingdom Hearts collection is currently available for pre-order in limited quantities, so grab your favorites while you can. I have to say that those Sora cosplay bags are especially spectacular as are the set of stackable bracelets. We've seen the heart symbol necklace before, but this gift box set includes a pair of earrings for only $16 shipped, which seems like a pretty good deal. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the new items.