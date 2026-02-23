A new Konami release is now one of the highest-rated games of 2026, per Metacritic scores. More specifically, the Konami game is now in a five-way tie for the second-highest-rated game of the year so far, thanks to its 86 on Metacritic. An 86 isn’t a high enough score to hang onto this title as the year progresses, but it’s a strong release from the Japanese publisher at the start of the year.

The game in question — which is available on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X — is Super Bomberman Collection, which includes seven different Bomberman games, including two that were never localized in the west until this collection. These games include Super Bomberman, Super Bomberman 2, Super Bomberman 3, Super Bomberman 4, Super Bomberman 5, Bomberman, and Bomberman II. For those who do not know, Super Bomberman 4 and Super Bomberman 5 are the aforementioned games just getting localized for the first time with this collection.

Fans and Critics Still Like Bomberman

Of course, critical acclaim doesn’t mean much if consumers aren’t replicating the admiration. They are, though. While user reviews aren’t available on the Nintendo eShop, and while they haven’t populated on the Microsoft Store yet, there is Steam and the PlayStation Store to offer insight. To this end, the new Konami collection has an 85% rating on Steam, which almost lines up perfectly with its Metacritic score. PlayStation fans, meanwhile, are particularly enjoying it, as evidenced by its 4.88 out of 5 rating on the PlayStation Store.

Classic Konami Games, New Features

Not only does this collection include a smattering of nostalgic titles, but there is some new content, as well as new features. For example, there is a new Boss Rush mode, a new rewind function, a new screen filtering function, and now there is the ability to save and load any game at any time. Beyond this, each game is more or less the same.

Sometimes, nostalgic collections like this aren’t cheap, but this isn’t one of these cases. Konami is only asking $19.99 for this seven-game collection. Of course, come later in the year, it will likely be even cheaper via discounts, but Konami is not known for fast or deep discounts, so don’t expect this price point to change much anytime too soon.

Meanwhile, if this new, nostalgic collection doesn’t tickle your fancy, Konami has four more games releasing this year: Darwin’s Paradox, Silent Hill: Townfall, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2, and a newly revealed Castlevania game. In the video game space, it is actually the most active year from Konami in quite some time.

