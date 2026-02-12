New Castlevania Game Revealed for 2026

Konami is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Castlevania franchise with an all-new game for modern platforms. The publisher dropped the reveal trailer during the 2025 PlayStation State of Play, and all indications are that this new game will take everything great from previous titles and produce something truly amazing. Not only is the reveal a huge surprise that’s certainly welcome for longtime Castlevania fans, but it’s also being marketed to a whole new generation of gamers by utilizing dynamic 2D platformer standards popularized in titles like Dead Cells, while embracing much of the look and feel of the Castlevania-inspired game.

On February 12, 2026, at the State of Play, Tsutomu Taniguchi, the producer of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, introduced the game to the world. The trailer revealed plenty of gameplay, showing how expansive the new title is as its player character, which appears to be Sypha from the Castlevania Netflix series, runs and whips her way through one level after another. The game’s appearance mirrors that of Dead Cells, which isn’t surprising, as it was co-developed by Evil Empire and Motion Twin, the developers of Dead Cells, which is an homage to the Castlevania games of old that previously partnered with Konami.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Is Coming in 2026

Image courtesy of Konami

If you’re a fan of the Castlevania franchise, you know that it’s been a long time since the last game was made. Sure, there have been collections that brought older games onto modern consoles, but in terms of something original, it’s been a minute. The last new game in the franchise was 2014’s Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, and since then, only a remake of Haunted Castle has reached players. ComicBook revealed that a new game was in development back in February 2025, but since then, Konami has remained quiet about what it’s been working on. Finally, the wait is over, and Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is set for a 2026 release; watch the trailer below:

Play video

According to Konami, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is set in Paris in 1499, where “A city attacked by monstrous creatures suddenly emerges from the shadows.” Gameplay appears to show players taking control of Trevor Belmont’s successor, though the footage doesn’t make it look like it’s Richter Belmont and instead looks a lot like Sypha. Regardless, players will head into Paris and into its castle to take on the many monsters they must face. The game will include the famous whip, which Konami confirmed: “Crack your whip to move around freely like a trapeze artist and master its mechanics to get creative and pounce on your prey like a wolf in fast-paced combat.”

Konami added, “However, the whip is not the only tool at your disposal. There will be more weapons and abilities for you to master.” It’s clear that a sword is included, but additional details remain unknown as of writing. Everything about Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse looks like a love letter to the fans, incorporating elements from older titles into a new story that is sure to pull in players, new and old. While Konami didn’t nail down a specific release date, it seems that 2026 is the target, so we’re likely to get a confirmed release date beyond that window sometime in the future. Keep an eye on ComicBook for more details about the upcoming Castlevania game.

