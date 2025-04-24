New Laundry List Highlights Major Fixes Coming in the Next Sims 4 Update

It’s been a little while since we’ve had a major patch for The Sims 4. Earlier this month, EA dropped a brand-new free base game update with some Pride-themed items, but that update focused on adding new things rather than fixing ongoing game issues. Now, The Sims 4 is gearing up for its next patch, bringing potential fixes for a few commonly reported bugs in the life sim game. Today, EA shared a brand-new Laundry List, which is sort of their version of early patch notes. The post details the highest-priority bugs that will be fixed in the next Sims 4 update, along with others that are being investigated for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest Laundry List for The Sims 4 features quite a few irritating bugs that the team hopes to squash with the next update. Many of them relate to Ghost Sims and plants, though there are a few bigger crashes and freezes in the mix as well. Hopefully, this patch should smooth out some of those supernatural Sim glitches that have been lingering ever since the Life & Death pack arrived.

The grim reaper and co. were a fun Sims 4 addition, but the afterlife is complicated

The top priority concerns that will hopefully be addressed in the next patch for The Sims 4 are:

Sims being unable to water plants

Teenage Sims not getting a third trait when aging up to Young Adult

Child Sims having Vamprie eyes revert back to normal

High school event tasks not showing up for secondary active Teen Sims

Arm hair not going away after shaving to preferred length

Bug preventing the completion of the Chess Fair puzzle, regardless of Logic Skill level

Rebirth issue where Ghost Sim becomes grayed out, but doesn’t progress to the rebirth screen

Rebirth interaction causing errors for Sims with certain reward traits, including Affection Aficionado, Beloved, and Romantic Sage

Godrays appearing every time for the Occult picker in the Create-a-Sim UI

Households with multiple ghosts bug causing Sims to become unresponsive and full game freezing in the save menu

Visual issue with pants having black spots when zoomed out

Mac-specific issues with the game freezing when going to the Library and Nightclub in Willow Creek

These are just the highest-priority issues that have been reported most often by players. When the update actually arrives, it will likely include additional bug fixes for a variety of other issues to help ensure a smoother The Sims 4 gameplay experience.

Ongoing Issues in The Sims 4 That Are Being Investigated

Along with these fixes that should hopefully be in the next Sims 4 update, the team has also highlighted a few longer-term issues they’re looking into. These are fixes that may not be ready for the next patch, but are being looked into based on player reports. This time around, the team is looking at the following:

Save file issues, including corrupted saves from the For Rent pack issue

Weather effects happening indoors

Route errors with fishing spots in Sulani

Sulani Is an island paradise, but it’s got some bugs to work out

These issues are currently top-voted areas of concern for Sims 4 players, so the team is trying to figure out what’s going on and find a fix. The above bugs will likely not have a fix in the upcoming patch, but should be resolved in the future as the team is actively working towards a solution.

As of now, we don’t have a definite date for when the next Sims 4 update will release. That said, the Laundry List typically arrives about a week before the next game update, so it’s likely we’ll see this patch for The Sims 4 sometime around May 1st.