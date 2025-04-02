Surprise Sims 4 Update Adds New Free Base Game Content

Today, The Sims 4 got a surprise small update that adds new items to Create-a-Sim and Build Mode. While many bigger Sims 4 updates are previewed with the standard Laundry List of bug fixes ahead of time, this new free content arrived as a surprise drop for all Sims 4 fans today. The update is available as of April 2nd for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems. It adds a total of 12 new items with an inclusive, Pride-inspired theme, and EA has teased that this is just the first of many planned free drops for the life sim this year.

As of now, there are now full patch notes for today’s Sims 4 update, which is a smaller addition centered on bringing in these new items. That means any additional bug fixes and adjustments will likely come with a later, more robust update. For now, gamers can get a look at the new Create-a-Sim and Build Mode items that arrived in the game for free today by checking out the update trailer shared by @TheSims on X.

Just one of the free content releases coming this year in The Sims 4 🤩💖 Play Now! pic.twitter.com/vJBU7nUOnq — The Sims (@TheSims) April 2, 2025

The trailer gives gamers a preview of the new, inclusive additions to Create-a-Sim and Build Mode in action. When you open up The Sims 4, your game should check for the new content automatically. Simply accept the new download, and your game should install the brand-new Sims 4 content update. Since this one is relatively small, it should be a pretty quick download compared to last month’s major patch following the release of the Businesses & Hobbies expansion.

That preview trailer goes by fast, but don’t worry – we’ve got the official screenshots showing off everything that’s included in this new update to The Sims 4.

The new Pride-inspired items in The Sims 4

Here’s what the latest Sims 4 content drop adds to your game:

Checkered-pattern button-up shirt

Embroidered jean shorts

Pride-inspired knee socks

Pride-inspired Converse shoes

New face paint options

New tattoo options

Several new wall art options, including a knit Pride Flag & Pride Flag display

Bedspread color options for single and double beds

If you don’t immediately see the new update when logging in to check The Sims 4, head to the Sims Delivery menu to check for new content. You will need to restart your game after downloading it to see the new items in The Sims 4. The new clothing and makeup will be available in the Create-a-Sim menu, while the new decor items should appear in Build Mode.

This drop may be small, but The Sims 4 has hinted it’s the first of many similar small content updates coming to the free base game this year. Given that competitor inZOI plans to make all Early Access content updates free, The Sims 4 may well need to step up its free update game to keep fans happy. At any rate, we can look forward to some exciting new items dropping in The Sims 4 again soon.

What items do you hope to see in future free Sims 4 content updates? Let us know in the comments below!