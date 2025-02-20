Sims 4 Finally Addressing For Rent Expansion Save File Corruption

As much as Simmers love the franchise, many players get frustrated at certain long-standing glitches and concerns that go unaddressed. With EA focusing on releasing more paid DLC, sometimes fixes for the base game or prior expansions can fall to the wayside. Few errors have been as frustrating to The Sims 4 players than the For Rent save file corruption bug. Players have been reporting that the expansion can corrupt save files, sometimes destroying longstanding legacy playthroughs. At long last, The Sims development team has issued a statement about the For Rent expansion issue.

The For Rent expansion for The Sims 4 came out in December 2023 to high player expectations. Simmers had been asking for a landlord career and more mixed-use lot capabilities for ages, and For Rent looked set to deliver. However, it launched to poor reception due to the sheer number of bugs, leaving it with a Mostly Negative Steam rating – one of the lowest of recent Sims 4 expansions. But the biggest issue by far began appearing shortly after the pack released. Several players found that their save files got corrupted shortly after installing For Rent. To this day, the issue persists with reports on Reddit and the EA forums as recently as this week.

In fact, many recent Sims livestreams have seen a good number of comments from Simmers asking EA to address this sweeping issue with the Sims 4 For Rent pack. Until now, they haven’t made a public statement regarding the save corruption, despite it being a longstanding issue. The issue has been shared in the EA Forums, where it has been acknowledged by the moderators there, but until now it hasn’t been addressed outside of that space.

The exact cause for these widespread issues with the For Rent expansion is unknown, but many Simmers believe it’s related to the newly introduced Residential Rental lot type. This isn’t the first time a glitch has gone on for years in The Sims 4, but something as major as corrupting entire save files is especially frustrating. Now, The Sims 4 is finally looking to resolve this major issue.

The Sims 4 Official Statement About For Rent Save File Corruption

Via the @TheSimsDirect X account and in the official Discord for The Sims, EA shared a statement regarding the For Rent save file issues. In response to player bug reports, The Sims team says: “We’re aware of issues impacting For Rent and save files and are investigating this further.” They also encourage players to continue sharing details via an ongoing EA forums thread, which is itself already 3 months old.

The Forum thread notes the problem, which is that save files slowly start to delete themselves, removing items and entire lots over time. The thread also notes several different errors that have been reported over time and asks players to add their context to the relevant thread. It also includes some troubleshooting steps for players to take to prevent this from happening, but many Simmers remain afraid to install or play with the For Rent expansion due to this longstanding save file corruption error.

The February Sims 4 Laundry List didn’t include for rent… but the next one probably will

As of now, The Sims 4 team hasn’t shared a specific timeline for the fix. It isn’t likely to be included in the upcoming patch, for whicih they’ve already released the Laundry List. However, sharing that they’re investigating the issue via the @TheSimsDirect account suggests it’s become a high priority for the team, similar to the concerns surrounding The Sims and The Sims 2 Legacy Collections.

If you experience bugs related to the For Rent expansion, it may be worth heading to the EA Answers forum to add your report. In the meantime, many Simmers suggest holding off on using the For Rent pack until these issues have been fully resolved. Otherwise, you might risk losing a years-long legacy save file to the Sims 4 version of Thanos’ snap.

Have you installed For Rent or are you waiting until The Sims 4 addresses the save file corruption? Let us know in the comments!