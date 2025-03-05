New Minecraft Spin-Off Leaks

Minecraft fans might soon have something new to look forward to, according to a recent leak. And no, we’re not talking about the upcoming A Minecraft Movie here. We’re talking about a brand new Minecraft spinoff game. This rumored project is especially good news for gamers who enjoyed 2020’s Minecraft Dungeons, as the new spinoff is reportedly a Minecraft Dungeons sequel. The rumored project is currently referred to as “Project Spicewood,” and currently appears to be called Minecraft Spicewood, though the actual title of the final game could differ.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s no secret that Minecraft continues to be incredibly popular, and many of its spinoffs have been quite well-liked. Minecraft Dungeons in particular has impressive ratings from fans and critics alike. This 2020 spinoff takes the typical Minecraft vibe and adds dungeon-crawling goodness. So, it’s no surprise that the developers are looking at a Minecraft Dungeons 2 style game, particularly after the most recent spinoff, Minecraft Legends, was received relatively poorly in comparison. Returning to the more popular spinoff seems like a logical move, and Mojang Studios is reportedly working on doing just that.

A wizard battles in Minecraft dungeons

The recent leak about a new Minecraft spinoff comes from @X0X_LEAK and includes details about reported main areas and points of interest for the new Minecraft spinoff. There are also a few images that supposedly show the game-in-progress. According to the leak, the game has been in development for at least two years. Given that the original Minecraft Dungeons is now five years old, this timeline makes sense for a sequel project. The game may be called Minecraft Spicewood based on early leaked images, though that could just be a development name for the project.

What We Know About the Alleged Minecraft Dungeons 2 Project

As of now, we don’t have a confirmed release window for the new Minecraft Dungeons sequel. If it has truly been in development for two years already, it’s possible that an announcement with more details could arrive soon. For now, however, all we know is that it supposedly exists, along with a few rumored details about what the game will contain.

In addition to the leaked images, the post includes details on points of interest and main areas for the new Minecraft Dungeons sequel. The four main regions shared in the leak are Honeycomb Fields, Desert, Forest, and Town. While we don’t know much of anything about the Town location, here are the POIs for the other three areas:

Honeycomb Fields: Undermill, Farm, Island, Lake, Fields, Forest

Undermill, Farm, Island, Lake, Fields, Forest Desert: Cliff, Fortress, Mountain, Village, Icelagoon

Cliff, Fortress, Mountain, Village, Icelagoon Forest: Deep Dark Entrance, Outpost Entrance, Witchzone, Shady Forest

Minecraft: SPICEWOOD



New Minecraft spinoff game currently called "Project Spicewood".

Its a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons and has been in development since at least 2 years.



Main areas and POIs:



Honeycomb Fields: Undermill, Farm, Island, Lake, Fields, Forest.

Desert: Cliff,… https://t.co/no700xyzuW — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) March 4, 2025

From the description, the first area is sounding appropriately spooky while the Honeycomb Fields and Desert are pretty straightforward areas of exploration. So far, we don’t have confirmed visuals of these POIs, though the leaked screenshot looks to be an open area that’s most likely part of Honeycomb Fields.

The other image looks to be more of a promotional/trailer still, featuring classic block-style Minecraft characters. They’re facing off against a big boss, suggesting that combat will once again be a part of this new spinoff game. For now, that’s about all we know about a supposed follow-up to Minecraft Dungeons.

Are you excited to see another Minecraft spinoff? Let us know in the comments below!