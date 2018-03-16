New Nintendo Switch Model Hinted at in Recent Update

The Nintendo Switch is straight killing it ever since it made its grand debut out onto the market last year. With more third party support than ever before and impressive performance, the hybrid console was definitely a big win for the Big N. Now that the firmware 5.0 is now live, it appears Nintendo has a few more improvements up their sleeves.

Players began noticing a little strange with the most recent update and discovered something that could potentially be huge within the firmware’s code. The team over at SwitchBrew posted that there was a new folder “a” that was added with the update alongside the addition to the “nx” folder. The “nx” folder contains both the “bct” and “package1” files. Both of these discoveries were encrypted with the new “Mariko” hardware while the T214 CPU configuration has also been added, which is a step up from the now present Tegra 210 CPU model.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what does that all mean? Well, the general consensus is that Nintendo is planning for a new model of the Switch, one that will be even more resistant to hacks by changing out the current CPU. Don’t worry though, we don’t think this means a completely different console will be released. Nintendo has been pretty clear thus far that they have no plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 or even a mini version (that they seem to love).

We don’t have anything official aside from what we can see from the code itself and mere speculation, but if this hardware revision does come to pass, it is nice to see that the Big N is taking vulnerabilities very seriously. We already know that they are paying some serious big cash for people to purposefully hack their systems just to see if they can, so we know they are taking the security concerns very seriously.

For now, the latest firmware update is now live! As far as a new model, we’re just waiting on an official confirmation.