New Open-World RPG Becomes Massive Success (And Is One of the Most Played Games Today)

The gaming industry has seen a rise in Chinese games, with both Black Myth: Wu Kong and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers proving to be successful hits, but few could have suspected how big this recent release has become. It blends open-world RPG elements with an MMO feel and soulslike combat to create a truly unique experiment, and one that has secured it a spot among the most played games today. This is incredibly impressive, especially considering that the game is not a pure multiplayer game like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Battlefield 6, or Arc Raiders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where Winds Meet has become one of the biggest and most played games of 2025, with the developers revealing that 15 million players have jumped into the game. What makes this announcement stand out is the timeline: it happened across a single month on platforms like PlayStation 5, Steam, the Epic Games Store, Android, and iOS.

Developer Everstone Studio has already released the first major update for Where Winds Meet, bringing the game to Version 1.1. The Game Awards also teased the first expansion for the game, which will come sometime in 2026. With these steps, Everstone Studio has shown that it is prepared to support Where Winds Meet, and with these early numbers, players could see a long life ahead of this open-world RPG.

Some may claim that the success of the game comes from its free-to-play aspects, which is partially true. With no downside to trying the game out, many have downloaded it. But even so, you cannot downplay its rise in popularity, as many free-to-play games have failed to take off, or even reach these numbers years after release.

15 Million Wanderers have joined the Jianghu!



You followed the winds, tested your blades,

and proved that the best stories are the ones we tell together.



Thank you for being here! pic.twitter.com/xRpSYpVXgT — Where Winds Meet (@WhereWindsMeet_) December 14, 2025

Where Winds Meet has been nearly universally praised for its world and gameplay. Some have criticized the story, but one kind of expects this from MMO-like games. There have also been issues with performance and various bugs on PlayStation 5, but Everstone Studio can address these with hot fixes and updates.

Gaming has seen a beautiful return to its roots over the years. Where once multiplayer games dominated, single-player, narrative-driven games are seeing a huge resurgence. They may not have gone anywhere, but they took a backseat to online shooters. Some titles have found a sweet spot, offering online and multiplayer features while still retaining the core appeal of a single-player game. By appealing to both, it is possible to see huge numbers in sales and player count.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!