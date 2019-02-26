New ‘Overwatch’ Hero Baptiste Is Now Live In PTR With First Look at His Abilities

Yesterday, Blizzard revealed the newest hero to be added to the Overwatch roster: the combat medic hailing from Haite, Baptiste. Now players can try him out for themselves because he has officially arrived in the game’s Public Test Realm.

According to Blizzard, “Baptiste is a battle-hardened combat medic who wields an assortment of experimental devices and weaponry to keep allies alive and eliminate his enemies. Baptiste’s Biotic Launcher fires a three-round-burst that rewards accuracy and recoil control with significant damage output. His alternate fire lobs grenades that heal allies near the point of impact. With Regenerative Burst , Baptiste activates an intense surge that heals himself and nearby allies over time. When danger is near, Baptiste can toss out his Immortality Field to prevent allies from dying. Baptiste moves around the battlefield with Exo Boots , jumping over obstacles and clearing distances that would stop other heroes. Baptiste deploys his Amplification Matrix as his ultimate, which doubles the damage and healing effects of friendly projectiles.”

His main abilities includes a Biotic Launcher, a Regenerative Burst, Immortality Field, Amplification Matrix, and swanky Exo Boots:

Biotic Launcher Baptiste’s three-round-burst Biotic Launcher rewards accuracy and recoil control with significant damage output. It also doubles as a healing device, lobbing projectiles that heal allies near the point of impact

Regenerative Burst Baptiste activates an intense regenerative burst that heals himself and nearby allies over time

Immortality Field Baptiste uses a device to create a field that prevents allies from dying. The generator can be destroyed

Amplification Matrix Baptiste creates a matrix that doubles the damage and healing effects of friendly projectiles that pass through it

Exo Boots By first crouching, Baptiste can jump higher



To read up on some of the developer notes about the newest character’s addition and what that means for the other heroes on the roster, you can check out the full patch notes right here.

We don’t know when he will arrive into the base game yet, though if all goes well it could be as early as next week. As for Overwatch itself, the game is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

