New Overwatch Hero Revealed

Earlier this week we shared that the Overwatch account was getting a little busy with teasing new content for the wildly popular online shooter from Blizzard. Though a simple GIF, the implications of a new hero were strong. The team at Blizzard then teased it a second time, but with a giant rolling ball. Though it seemed silly, absolutely no one but mad men themselves could have predicted the latest hero to drop in Blizzard’s hit FPS. Are you ready for it? It’s a freaking combat hamster!

The reactions were hilarious because seriously, Blizzard – how? Why!? And most importantly … What!?! There is one saving grace. This could very possibly be a joke and I say that as a dedicated fan for two reasons:

Blizzard called the newest addition a “Champion” and not their usual “Hero” … this ain’t League of Legends I just really, really want it to be a joke.

Many were hypothesizing that the new hero would be Hammond. Hammond is a hero mentioned in the lore of Overwatch that was experimented on alongside our beloved Winston. Hammond is definitely out there and has been visible in the game’s narrative which leads many to believe that he will be playable at some point. I guess you could say we’re “rolling with it” as far as theories go (we have puns).

Realistically speaking, if this weird hamster ball is like Winston he’ll probably be a Tank class. With Brigette having been the last hero to be introduced, and Moira before that, this move would only make sense. But it did get me thinking, as an Overwatch player myself – would would I want to see?

We want to see an explanation Blizzard, that’s what we want to see. If you’re going to go the silly route, we deserve Jetpack Cat, dammit!

What are your thoughts on the latest reveal? Do you think this is truly our newest “champion” or is it all a rouse from Jeff Kaplan and the gang? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us your thoughts!