New Palworld Game Revealed (And Will Once Again Collide With Pokémon)

Palworld hit the video game world with a lot of buzz and an equal amount of controversy, but after two years, the dust has settled, and Palworld has managed to maintain its popularity as it heads towards its official release. Palworld is here to stay, but it’s not content with just keeping the status quo, and it’s now expanding with a brand new game that will once again have Palworld colliding with Pokémon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today at the Bushiroad English Conference Winter 2026 event, the company behind Weiß Schwarz announced their newest trading card game, and it will be based on the hit game Palworld. Bushiroad revealed they are developing the Palworld Official Card Game, and just like the original Palworld game, this now moves the franchise into another space where Pokémon is one of the reigning favorites. That’s why it will be interesting to see how much the game differs from the Pokémon Trading Card Game when it eventually releases.

Play video

The Palworld: Official Card Game will have players teaming up with their Pals to battle in a 2-player competitive card game. You’ll be fighting alongside your Pals to take down enemies while gathering resources and building bases, and each Pal will have their own unique abilities and traits that you’ll need to maximize to get the most out of them. While Bushiroad didn’t show off much about the cards or gameplay, they did reveal that the game is launching soon, as it will launch globally on Thursday, July 30th of this year. Hopefully, that means we’ll start to get more previews and first looks at the new cards soon.

The Palworld: Official Trading Card Game Enters a Crowded TCG Marketplace

Palworld enters a crowded and bustling Trading Card Game space at the moment, though it doesn’t officially enter the market until late July. As of right now, there are a number of popular trading card games in the mix, with the top 2 games being Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! isn’t far behind.

Other popular games right now include the One Piece Card Game, Disney Lorcana, Digimon Card Game, Star Wars Unlimited, Gundam Card Game, and Flesh and Blood, and there are also newer additions like Riftbound and Cookie Run in the mix as well. A My Little Pony Card Game and a Cyberpunk 2077 Card Game are also on the way, so by the end of the year, the space will be even more crowded than it is now.

That’s why it will be important for Palworld to establish its card game as a fun battling experience and not just a 1-to-1 with Pokémon. That might be fine for a while, but it may not be able to sustain itself if it doesn’t find a way to make the game unique in its approach or its systems. We won’t have to wait too long to see what Palworld has in store for the world of card games.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!