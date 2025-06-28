New Palworld Animations Have Players Begging for an Anime Adaptation

It’s not uncommon for popular creature-collecting games to spawn their own anime. After all, Pokemon and Digimon were both games before they were anime. However, newer entries like Palworld haven’t yet had the honor of turning into full-length animated series. But the trailer animations for the latest Palworld update have fans begging to see what an anime version of the survival game would look like.

This week, Palworld released its highly anticipated Terraria collab update. The massive free content update added not only crossover content, but new Pals, islands, and more for gamers to explore. And while we’ve been enjoying the new Palworld gaming goodness, the trailer’s animation style is what’s really been capturing fan attention. Rather than a trailer made with gameplay footage, PocketPair instead leaned into anime-style animation featuring the game’s protagonist and several Pals. And gamers can’t get enough of it.

Cattiva and Foxparks are both adorably shocked in this still image one Redditor screengrabbed from the animated trailer. The entire trailer features cute, iconic animations that really add a new layer of personality to the Pals. As one fan puts it, “Idk who they found to animate this, but they hit GOLD.” Shortly after releasing the trailer, PocketPair shared another short animated video called The Best Sushi with Pals. It shows several beloved Pals enjoying sushi together. Combined, these animations have fans hoping PocketPair is working its way up to a full-blown anime.

Palworld Entertainment Could Grant Fan Wishes for a Palworld Anime

After seeing the art style for the Palworld x Terraria trailer, many fans are calling for an anime using the same vibes. As one Redditor puts it, “it’s such a beautiful and amazing art style that it’ll be a shame if they used it only once…”

Indeed, PocketPair has been sharing animated versions of Palworld critters in action more often in recent months. And fans might not be off base thinking it could be leading up to something big. Last year, PocketPair partnered with Sony Music Entertainment and Aniplex to form Palworld Entertainment. This entity was created wtih the goal to “expand and develop new businesses associated with the hit game.”

The best sushi with Pals! pic.twitter.com/MzFliZpl7K — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) June 27, 2025

Since the Palworld Entertainment announcement, we haven’t heard much about what the new entity has been working on. However, an anime is certainly in the realmof possibility. PocketPair has previously mentioned the idea of translating the game into a manga series. So, these animations could well be part of testing the waters for an animated story featuring the characters and Pals from Palworld.

And from where we’re sitting, the water looks fine. There’s clearly interest in seeing more animated stories that bring the Pals and human characters from Palworld to life. Cattiva in particular has become an instant star from its appearance in the brief animated trailer. With the animated trailer and sushi video coming within a single week, could PocketPair be teasing a big announcement? For now, we can only hope so.

Would you be interested in watching a Palworld anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!