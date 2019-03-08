New PlayStation Update Lets PS4 Players Stream on iOS

If you’re a PlayStation 4 player that games on the go, you’re definitely going to want to download the most recent update because it’s bringing remote play to iOS mobile devices.

Once the update is downloaded, iOS users need to then download the Remote Play app on their phones / iPads. Once downloaded, then players will need to enter in their PlayStation log-in information. Make sure that the PlayStation system is hooked up to the Internet and begin the connection process.

Before attempting to connect however, make sure that your system is updated to version 6.50. Once done, players will be able to utilize Remote Play, not unlike the PlayStation Vita feature, and begin their mobile gaming journey.

There are also mobile peripherals to give phones the feel of a gaming controller, for those that have smaller phones or don’t like the overall layout with touch screens.

I’m getting ready to test out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey using this feature and I’m hoping for the best! We’ll update soon on how well the Remote Play feature works on iOS, though first impressions so far from others in the office seem promising!

Main Features in Version 6.50 Update

You can now enjoy Remote Play on iOS devices. You can use (PS4 Remote Play) to connect your PS4 system from devices such as smartphones and tablets. Download (PS4 Remote Play) from the App Store.

Other Features

You can now choose 720p when you broadcast using Niconico Live. This service is available only in certain countries and regions.

You can now change the button assignment to perform “Enter” operations from the Circle button to the X button. Select (Settings) > [System], and then select the checkbox for [Use X Button for Enter]. This option is available only for specific countries and regions.

