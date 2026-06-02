New Pokemon Go Event Adds Rare Shiny Pokemon to Wild Spawns & Egg Hatches for a Limited Time

The Forever Forward season is officially underway in Pokemon Go. In addition to bringing back a nostalgic refresh of the original loading screen art from 2016, this season has a new slew of events in store. That includes the next Summer Quest research event, this time featuring Team Instinct leader Spark. From June 2nd at 10 AM local time to June 8th at 8 PM local time, trainers can take part in Spark’s Caretaking Quest for a shot at snagging some rare Shiny Pokemon.

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Spark’s Caretaking Quest focused on exploration, meaning it’s all about catching Wild Pokemon and hatching Eggs. The event comes with its own GO Pass full of rewards, but it also brings a temporary refresh to the Wild Encounter pool and changes up what you can hatch from 7KM Eggs in Pokemon Go. And quite a few of those temporary encounters feature rarer Pokemon that are tricky to find normally. Better yet? All of the featured event Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, making this week’s quest a Shiny hunter’s dream.

New Wild Encounter Spawns During Pokemon Go Spark’s Caretaking Quest Event

Courtesy of Niantic

If you are missing interesting spawns in Pokemon Go, this event should be a nice refresher. From June 2nd to June 8th, Spark’s Caretaking Quest will add some new spawns to the wild encounter pool. The following featured Pokemon will appear more often in the wild during the event:

Alolan Raichu

Bulbsaur

Combee

Dratini

Drowsee

Houndour

Jolteon

Lileep

Though some of these, like Bulbasaur, are already common, a few are more rare. Alolan Raichu and Lileep in particular don’t spawn in the wild all that often, making this event a great time to Shiny hunt these rarer spawns. Every featured event Pokemon in this list can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Courtesy of Niantic

In addition to the adjusted wild spawns, this Pokemon Go event will mix up the 7KM egg pool as well. 7KM eggs are available exclusively by opening gifts from friends. So, make space for a few eggs acquired via Gifts in Pokemon Go. From June 2nd to June 8th, the following Pokemon will hatch from 7KM eggs:

Elekid

Galarian Corsola

Hisuian Qwilfish

Pichu

Shinx

Varoom

While Pichu and Elekid are always pretty easy to come by, we have a few rarer Pokemon in the mix here, too. Galarian Corsola and Varoom in particular are exciting additions here, and will be excellent fodder for a little Egg-hatching Shiny hunting during the event.

Every single Pokemon added to wild encounters and 7KM eggs from the event can also be encountered via Field Research throughout the week. In addition, a few of them, including Galarian Corsola and the Elekid in a Spark-themed accessory, will also be featured encounters via the event Go Pass throughout the week. That means that if you’re spinning stops, collecting 7KM eggs, and catching wild Pokemon, you’ve got a decent chance to snag a few rare Shinies this week in Pokemon Go.

Are you still trying to catch any of these Shiny Pokemon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!