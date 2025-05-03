Shundos in Pokemon Go Explained (And Why Players Want Them)

Pokemon Go has been around since 2016, and in that time, the game has developed a language all its own. Casual players who’ve been around since the beginning and newer adopters of the VR Pokemon game may struggle to pick up some of the terms that get thrown around. In particular, Pokemon Go players love to throw around the term “Shundo” which is a combination of two coveted Pokemon qualities in the mobile game. If you’ve been seeing this around and want to know more about what it means, we’ll break it down for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The word “Shundo” in Pokemon Go combines two terms – Shiny and Hundo. A Shiny Pokemon is one of the different colored variants, which many Pokemon fans like to collect as an extra special challenge, known as Shiny hunting. As for Hundo? That term is less obvious if you’re a Pokemon fan who isn’t familiar with Go. A hundo in Pokemon Go is a Pokemon with perfectly balanced stats, making it optimal for battle. On their own, Shiny Pokemon and Hundos are pretty rare, but put them together, and you’ve got a double-rare combo, known as the elusive Shundo.

For many Pokemon fans, Shiny hunting is the next level of “gotta catch ’em all,” giving players an extra challenge. Some Pokemon Go players make it a goal to try and get a Shiny version of every Pokemon in the game. But just because a Pokemon is Shiny doesn’t mean it’ll also be skilled in battle. For that information, players look to two things – the Pokemon’s CP and its IV value (attack, defense, and HP stats).

How to Know if You Have a Shundo in Pokemon Go

If you want to figure out whether the Shiny Pokemon you just caught is a Shundo, you’ll need to do some research on its stats. The game itself doesn’t make it immediately apparent if you have a so-called “hundo” on your hands, so you’ll need to take a few steps to figure it out.

A Pokemon’s Hundo status depends on its IVs, or stats. To learn a Pokemon’s stats in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to open up the “Appraise” option for that specific Pokemon. You can do this from your Pokemon storage. Once you do, your team leader will share the stats breakdown for your Pokemon. If all three bars for attack, defense, and hp are completely full at the 15 mark (three bars filled), your Pokemon has a 100% IV. That makes it a Hundo. And if it’s also Shiny? Congratulations, you’ve got a Shundo on your hands.

Why do people care about Shundos? It’s honestly mostly up to the rarity. A Shiny Pokemon is special enough, as many of them are tricky to get. Meanwhile, finding a Pokemon with a perfect 100% IV is even rarer, as many Pokemon will have less than optimal stats. Thus, a Pokemon that manages to combine both being Shiny and having 100% IVs is one of the rarest finds in Pokemon Go,which naturally makes it highly coveted for collectors.

These Pokemon will also be better contenders for battle, from the GO Battle League to Raids and beyond. So, gamers who are particularly invested in competitive play in Pokemon Go want to be able to use their Shiny Pokemon in battle without sacrificing stats. Thus, the appeal of the highly rare and highly coveted Shundo.