New Pokemon Snap Commercial Reveals Legendary Pokemon

A Japanese promo for the upcoming video game New Pokemon Snap has revealed some new footage of the title that includes, but is not limited to, the Legendary Pokemon Lugia. While the original Pokemon Snap from 1999 also included Legendary Pokemon like Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno, this marks the first time that Lugia has appeared in the series -- and likely means that the Pokemon is not alone in being a new Legendary addition.

You can check out the new New Pokemon Snap commercial for yourself below:

The upcoming video game sees players take take on the role of a photographer working with Professor Mirror and his assistant, Rita, in the Lental region. A number of new Pokemon appear in the game thanks to the fact that the original '90s title only included critters from the first generation of video games. Notably, the new video game also includes something called the Illumina Phenomenon, where some Pokemon have a special glow to them. Uncovering the mystery behind the phenomenon seems to be the driving force behind the game's narrative.

New Pokemon Snap is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on April 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Pokemon video game right here.

