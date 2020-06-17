New Pokemon Snap: Every Pokemon Confirmed So Far

By Tanner Dedmon

The Pokemon Company’s New Pokemon Snap announcement showed off several of the many Pokemon that players will be taking pictures of in the new Nintendo Switch game. From Pikachu to Grookey, the New Pokemon Snap game encompasses creatures from the first generation all the way up to the current one. Like other Pokemon games, however, there’s no way we’ll see every single Pokemon ever made in New Pokemon Snap as exciting as that may be. Thankfully, we’ve already seen a number of them that were showcased either upfront or meandering in the background during the big reveal from the event.

Pikachu and Grookey are just the start of the Pokemon sightings seen during the New Pokemon Snap reveal. Pulling unique expressions out of Pokemon and capturing their image in scenarios we’ve never seen before was one of the main draws of the original Pokemon Snap which released for the Nintendo 64, and it looks like that incentive will be returning again in New Pokemon Snap. We catch glimpses of Pokemon eating, interacting with each other, and otherwise going about their business on the desert and jungle islands, but it’s still only a snippet of what’s to come.

“The New Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo Switch system is based on its namesake, which was first released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1999,” Nintendo said about the new release. “This game will take Trainers on an adventure to unknown islands overflowing with natural sights such as jungles and beaches, where they can research various Pokémon in their natural habitats. They will take photos to make their very own in-game Pokémon Photodex, all while discovering new, never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors.”

The original Pokemon Snap hid some Pokemon encounters behind unique scenarios and triggers that made the Pokemon show themselves or express themselves in different ways for better pictures. This means that even after the game is released, it’ll likely be a while before we know everything about its secrets as players figure out what spawns where and how they can make certain events happen.

Until then – and until we see more of New Pokemon Snap to figure out which Pokemon we’ll see in the game – you can see all of the ones that have been confirmed for the game so far listed below.

Pokemon Snap is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch and does not yet have a release date.

Vivillon, Dodrio, and Bouffalant

New Pokemon Snap Dodrio Vivillon Bouffalant
Swanna

New Pokemon Snap Swanna
Wailord

New Pokemon Snap Wailord
Mantine

New Pokemon Snap Mantine
Pelipper

New Pokemon Snap Pelipper
Pikachu, Wingull, Exeggutor, and Crabrawler

New Pokemon Snap Pikachu Wingull Exeggutor Crabrawler
Zangoose and Water Pokemon (Wishiwashi, Remoraid or Poliwag?)

New Pokemon Snap Zangoose
Primarina, Drifblim, and Lapras

New Pokemon Snap Primarina Drifblim Lapras
Sharpedo and Finneon

New Pokemon Snap Sharpedo Finneon
Emolga

New Pokemon Snap Emolga
Grookey

New Pokemon Snap Dodrio Grookey
Pichu and Scorbunny

New Pokemon Snap Pichu Scorbunny
Pyukumuku

New Pokemon Snap Pyukumuku
Blastoise

New Pokemon Snap Blastoise
Pidgeot and Magikarp

New Pokemon Snap Pidgeot Magikarp
Torterra

New Pokemon Snap Every Pokemon
Bidoof

New Pokemon Snap Bidoof
Wurmple and Hoothoot

New Pokemon Snap Wurmple Hoothoot
Bellossom

New Pokemon Snap
