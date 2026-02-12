New Pokemon Game Lets You Play “Who’s That Pokemon” With a Twist

For many Pokemon fans of a certain age, “Who’s That Pokemon” is a core childhood memory. This segment used to air before commercial breaks from the anime, prompting viewers to guess the silhouette of a random Pokemon. Since then, it’s become something of a meme, spawning jokes for the next generation. And now, a new tabletop guessing game will capture similar magic by prompting players to identify and collect the original 150 Pokemon.

Tabletop gaming brand Ulta PRO Entertainment, in collaboration with Zanzoon, recently revealed a brand-new addition to its lineup of Pokemon trivia games. Pokemon Trainer Ultimate is the next evolution of Pokemon guessing games, following on the success of Pokemon Trainer Expert. But this time, you’re not the one guessing the Pokemon – the game is. Pokemon Trainer Ultimate releases this fall, but will make its first in-person appearance at New York Toy Fair from February 14th to 17th.

Pokemon Trainer Ultimate Is a New Pokemon Guessing Game that Puts Your Pokemon Knowledge to the Test

Image courtesy of Ultra PRO Entertainment and Zanzoon

Pokemon Trainer Ultimate builds on the formula created by Zanzoon’s previous Pokemon trivia games like Pokemon Trainer Trivia and Pokemon Trainer Expert. This latest installment is a similar guessing game where players use clues to identify different Pokemon from the Kanto region. But this time, rather than having a Game Master in charge, the game does the guessing, and you give the clues. Pokemon Trainer Ultimate is an electronic device with a color LCD screen, designed to guess the original 150 Pokemon based on your responses to various questions.

With modes for single or multiplayer quizzes, Pokemon Trainer Ultimate will ask a series of questions designed to help the game guess the right Pokemon. As you correctly provide clues to identify all 151 Kanto Pokemon, you’ll be able to “collect” them. The game will keep track of how many Pokemon you’ve gathered, so you can scroll through to see which Kanto creatures you still need to identify. It’s certainly a unique twist on the concept of “Who’s that Pokemon,” tasking the player with knowing enough Pokemon trivia to ensure they lead the way to all 151 of the original Pokemon.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Because Pokemon Trainer Ultimate asks the questions and guesses the Pokemon, it’s got a single-player mode built in. The latest entry in the Ultra PRO Entertainment Pokemon lineup is suited to 1-4 players, with a recommended age of 6 and up. It features 3 buttons to navigate the device’s small LCD screen and comes with an instruction manual to help you dive right into the fun. Each guessing round is estimated to take about 15 minutes of play time, making it an easy game to pick up and play on the go.

Pokemon Trainer Ultimate will be available in game stores near you starting in fall 2026. Attendees at New York Toy Fair will get a first look at the new game from February 14th to 17th. Pokemon Trainer Ultimate will cost $39.99 at MSRP.

Do you think you could correctly guess all 150 Kanto Pokemon based on trivia questions?