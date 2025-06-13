Pokemon Announces New Interactive Gotta Catch ‘Em All Game Show

The North American International Championships are an exciting time in the world of competitive Pokemon. But even if you don’t play competitively, the NAIC stream usually offers up a few exciting announcements for all Pokemon fans. Along with Twitch drops and Mystery Gift codes, this year’s NAIC live stream unveiled a brand-new Pokemon game show. The Gottta Catch ‘Em All Show is a new interactive Pokemon experience that will air on Twitch.

The Pokemon Company announced The Gotta Catch ‘Em All Show during the NAIC live stream, as shared by Serebii. It will be a new interactive format hosted by YouTuber and comedian Brian David Gilbert, commonly known as BDG. He has already goto experience with trivia game shows thanks to his work as a fact checker for the Dropout trivia game show, Um Actually. His new Pokemon game show will air sooner than you think, with its premiere on Twitch set for June 27th at 2 PM EDT. The schedule for future episodes is not yet available.

What We Know About the New Pokemon Game Show So Far

Let’s hope for some classic rivalry in the new pokemon game show

A trailer for the new Pokemon game show debuted during the NAIC stream this morning, showing off a few details for those tuning in live. As of now, it hasn’t been reshared by The Pokemon Company outside the stream, but will likely be available as promotion for The Gotta Catch ‘Em All Show in the near future.

So far, we know that the show will involve contestants collecting Pokemon, which can have different effects on the progress of the show. The game show is also set to take advantage of the Twitch platform, offering interactive ways for Twitch viewers to engage with the show. Just what that interaction will look like, we’ll have to wait and see.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss the new Gotta Catch ‘Em All game show, you can follow Pokemon on their official Twitch channel. Many Pokemon livestreams also air simultaneously on YouTube, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed for the new Pokemon game show.