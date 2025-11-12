New Ratchet & Clank Game Announced (But It’s Not What Fans Want)

A new game in PlayStation’s beloved Ratchet & Clank franchise has today been announced, but it’s likely not what fans were hoping to see. Back in 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launched and represented one of the first major exclusives on PS5. While the game was quite well-received, developer Insomniac Games has since moved on to work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine, which has left a bit of a void when it comes to Ratchet & Clank. Now, that void is finally set to be filled, but with a project that is pretty unexpected.

Announced today alongside its debut trailer, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is a new multiplayer arena shooter that’s in the works for mobile devices. Developed in tandem between Insomniac and Oh BiBi, Ranger Rumble features characters from the Ratchet & Clank series doing battle across a variety of game types hosted by none other than Captain Qwark. Despite being a mobile title, Ranger Rumble still seems to feature some of the most iconic weapons from the Ratchet & Clank franchise alongside a whole host of customization items.

You can get a look at Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble for yourself in its first trailer here:

Play video

“The iconic characters from the Ratchet & Clank franchise are back in a stunning, fast-paced arena shooter packed with explosive weapons and larger-than-life action!” says the description of Ranger Rumble. “Experience the humor, action, and energy of the iconic universe in a bold new real-time multiplayer format. Play as a Legendary Hero from the past, now with unique abilities. Go solo or team up with other Rangers online in thrilling multiplayer games built for every kind of player.”

While it might be saddening to see that a new, mainline Ratchet & Clank game has yet to emerge, it’s worth stressing that Ranger Rumble clearly isn’t trying to take the place of the home console entries. Instead, this is just something new that PlayStation is attempting to gain a larger foothold in the mobile space. Whether or not Ranger Rumble ends up resonating with audiences remains to be seen, but it’s worth keeping an eye on in the future.

For now, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble doesn’t have a specific release date or window and is simply said to be coming soon. Those interested in checking out the game can pre-register to take part by heading to the official website right here.

