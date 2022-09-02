New Star Wars Gaming Greats Black Series Figures: Battle Droid and Rocket Launcher Trooper

Yesterday, Hasbro revealed new Star Wars The Black Series figure exclusives based on the upcoming Disney+ Series Star Wars: Andor. They've followed that up today with two Gaming Greats figures that will be available to pre-order exclusively at GameStop starting on September 15th at 8am PST / 11am EST. If you're a fan of the 2005 game Star Wars: Republic Commando and the 2019 game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order you'll be extra interested in picking these up. The full details are available below. Note that pre-order links will be added after the figures go live.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS BATTLE DROID – $27.99 / Pre-order at GameStop (Coming Soon): "Battle droids are no match for clone troopers or Jedi, but they weren't designed to be smart-they were designed to overwhelm Republic civilians through sheer numbers, something they do very effectively. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale BATTLE DROID figure, inspired by the droid's appearance in the STAR WARS: REPUBLIC COMMANDO video game. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with a unique weathered look and blaster accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS ROCKET LAUNCHER TROOPER - $27.99 / Pre-order at GameStop (Coming Soon): "Rocket Launcher Troopers are specialized Stormtroopers serving the Galactic Empire's campaign over the galaxy. These deadly soldiers are armed with an RPS-6 smart rocket launcher, a long-range weapon that's incredibly difficult to deflect. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale ROCKET LAUNCHER TROOPER figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with an RPS-6 smart rocket launcher accessory."

A side note to Hasbro's Black Series Star Wars: Andor and Gaming Greats reveals is that they also reveal that collector-focused events are in the works at both Walmart and GameStop. More specifically, Walmart's next Collector Con event will take place on October 6th alongside NYCC 2022, and GameStop will be holding a Collector Fest event on / around September 15th. Stay tuned to our Gear section for updates on those events.