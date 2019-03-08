New ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Casting Details Revealed With Actor Donal Finn

Slowly but surely we’ve been learning more about the upcoming The Witcher series coming to Netflix later this year starring Henry Cavill, and though we know many of the big characters and who we will be playing them – the rest is still very much a mystery. Luckily, keen-eyed fans are always on the lookout for what’s new regarding the highly anticipated series based off the books that later became a record-breaking RPG series.

Reddit user ‘Gravemaster7’ took to the Netflix Witcher subreddit to share new casting information revealing actor Donal Finn will be playing a character named Netty. A smaller character, absolutely, and one that we saw in The Last Wish book, though one Redditor pointed out that they might have done a small name change to suit the series. Since in Edge of the World this character’s name is Nettly, some were wondering if it was a name change or an innocent typo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other casting choices previously confirmed outside of the Man of Steel actor himself includes Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, MyAnna Buring as Tissania – to name a few.

The upcoming series still doesn’t have a release date, though we do know that it will be releasing later this year as long as the show doesn’t run into any major production roadblocks. Now that we’ve seen evidence that the second location of filming is running smoothly, it looks like the 8 episode-long series will be here before we know it!

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store! Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some recent images of his training regime to get witcher ready.

Thoughts on how the show seems to be shaping up so far? Any casting choices that you would have preferred to have chosen different actors? Sound off in the comments below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! It’s also my last day at ComicBook to move on to new adventures, feel free to join me!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!