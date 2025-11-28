New Tomb Raider DLC May Have Leaked

Despite an unclear future for her next new game, Lara Croft has had a busy couple of years. Just this month, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition shadow dropped for the Switch and Switch 2. And last year, we were treated to a remaster of the original Tomb Raider 1-3, followed by this year’s remasters of games 4-6. Now, it looks like even more Tomb Raider content could be headed our way thanks to new intel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a post in the r/TombRaider subreddit revealed a list of 15 hidden achievements for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. The achievements no longer seem to be available on Steam, suggesting they may have been taken down. But if the screenshot is accurate, these unreleased Steam achievements could point to a free update or DLC for the game in the near future.

The list of achievements posted by Reddit user Quicksafe1 features 15 hidden goals, all labeled TRX:CR. Their screenshot features the names and details for the achievements, so there’s a good bit of speculation about what might be headed our way in the comments.

In case the screenshot text is a bit hard to read, here is the full list of rumored hidden achievements for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered:

TRX:CR | Adept Adventure – Complete a Level on CR 10

TRX:CR | Raider of Tombs – Complete 3 Levels on CR 15

TRX: CR | Apex Predator – Complete at least one CR10 Level with Mutant Mayhem, Mob Molisation, Atlantean Achievements, and Cryptid Chaos Each

TRX: CR | Capable Croft – Complete a level on CR 5

TRX: CR | Expert Explorer – Complete a level on CR 20

TRX: CR | Fish Out of Water – Complete a CR10 level in a Wetsuit without entering water

TRX: CR | Gotta go fast! – Complete a CR5 level in under 3 minutes

TRX: CR | Heroic Heroine – Complete a level on CR 25

TRX: CR | Megalodon’t – Defeat all sarks on 40 fathoms with “All hands on deck” and Enemy Damage 150% and CR 10

TRX: CR | Pacifist – Complete a CR10 level without killing anyone

TRX: CR | Peak Lara – Complete a level on CR30 without any Outfit bonuses

TRX: CR | Pistol Prodigy – Complete a CR10 Level with only pistols

TRX: CR | Serious Survivalist – Complete a level on CR 15

TRX: CR | Untouchable – Complete a CR10 level without losing any HP

Most likely, the CR stands for something like “Challenge Run,” suggesting tougher versions of existing levels in the game. As for TRX, that is a bit less clear, but TR almost certainly stands for Tomb Raider. X could be a placeholder for a new difficulty rating or special mode. At any rate, the apparent Steam achievement list certainly makes it seem likely that something new is coming to the games.

Image courtesy of Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics

Some fans are hoping that this means we could get DLC content for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. But from the names and descriptions of the listed achievements, a free update with a new game mode seems most likely. After all, the achievements all have text like “complete a level on CR 10” or “complete 3 levels on CR 15.” That sounds much more like new, more difficult versions of existing levels than brand-new ones. Some of the language also implies there could be new options to toggle difficulty, such as increasing enemy damage and adding other special conditions when replaying missions.

For now, Aspyr has not confirmed any major updates or DLC content for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. If these now-removed achievements do point towards an update, we’ll have to wait for more information to confirm what, exactly, is headed our way. But for fans eager for more reasons to replay Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, it certainly looks like good news.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. As of now, these achievements have only leaked via Steam, so it’s unclear if any potential future update or DLC would arrive on all supported platforms.

What do you think of this rumored list of hidden achievements? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!