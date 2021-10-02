New World Issues Reportedly Bricking Hardware Again

New World players were encountering some issues in the game’s beta that appeared to result in bricked graphics cards, and after the game’s launch, it appears those problems haven’t entirely been done away with. A range of issues regarding graphics cards and New World are once again being reported with anecdotes of crashes being the least severe of the problems while others are saying that the game has rendered their GPUs useless.

PC Gamer noted the issues players have been having with New World this week by referencing others who’ve said they’re now receiving emails and anecdotes about GPUs “no longer working after playing New World.” The outlet itself said it has similarly gotten messages about hardware errors and that the problems apparently aren’t limited to EVGA cards as people initially suspected from the problems that were encountered in the beta.

Head over to the New World forums and you’ll find similar accounts of problems players have been having in-game. One user said that after two black screen crashes and a reboot “The GPU had completely failed.” They added that they were using an EVGA RTX 3090 FTW when the problems occurred. Another who has been using a EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW didn’t say that their card had been bricked yet but said they were encountering pretty consistent crashes even after lowering graphics settings and capping the FPS.

Others within that thread shared similar accounts with many saying that their GPUs were experiencing a 100% load during New World sessions shortly before crashes happened. Menus and being in towns were situations often referenced in the discussions.

According to the admins in the forums, developers are currently being made aware of these issues and are looking into the problems. Back when the game was still in its beta stage, Amazon acknowledged the issues players were experiencing and issued a statement on the safeness of the New World beta and measures being taken to help the issues.

“The New World Closed Beta is safe to play,” Amazon said in a statement shared previously. “In order to further reassure players, we will implement a patch today that caps frames per second on our menu screen.”

For those who are able to play New World without GPU issues, the next challenge is getting into a server. Thankfully, Amazon has now implemented a feature on the server status page that’ll tell you if a world is full or not so that you’ll know what to expect before hopping on.