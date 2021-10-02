New World Adds New Server Feature to Save Players Time

For those who are still trying to get into New World servers but aren’t sure whether to expect a short wait, a long wait, or no delay at all, Amazon has added a helpful feature that should give you an idea of the status of any given server. The New World team announced this week that it’s now made it so that players can check out the server status page to see ahead of time if a world is completely full or not which would indicate that there will indeed be a wait to join. This comes along with a system that prevents players from making new characters in overpopulated servers so that their time is wasted their either.

The New World developers announced the rollout of these features this week as players continued to struggle with long queue times for their servers of choice. By following the link in the tweet below, you’ll be taken to the server status page for New World which is divided up into five different regions. By selecting one of those, you’ll see the full list of servers along with icons indicating whether they’re available to join or are completely full right now.

https://twitter.com/playnewworld/status/1444092398343237633?s=20

If this page looks familiar, it might be because you’ve visited it in the past in hopes of finding out this exact information. However, the previous version of this server status page would not use the “Full” indicator next to any of the server names despite having the icon listed in the legend. With that feature now implemented, the server status page should work as intended to help players manage their time and expectations.

Along with this page, a message will also be displayed in-game whenever players are trying to hop into any given server if it’s full.

“Whenever a server is full, the server will be greyed out with the messaging ‘Character Creation temporarily disabled on this server to prevent overpopulation,’” Amazon’s statement about the new features and systems said. “This does not affect any characters already created on the server and you will be able to log in as usual.

The server status page will be updated from hour to hour to indicate which worlds are full, the New World team said, so expect what’s listed there to change between the times you check it. There are also still plans for a free server transfer in the future, though it’s unclear at the time how that’ll be handled.